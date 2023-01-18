How Ericsson uses digital humans to drive business growth





Ericsson Ones leaders Daniel Alexus and Parth Radia explore how digital human technology is enhancing the authenticity and intent of conversations. Ericsson has made it a point to use advanced AI algorithms to optimize the diversity of data collection and training procedures from the ground up, they said.

From bridging the gap between supply and demand for technical talent, to driving new business growth and innovation, Daniel and Parth bring digital humans to connected experiences in this edition of Tech Talk. Share a masterclass on how we made it possible. Most likely to directly shape the future of digital humans.

Key takeaway: Digital human technology is typically the product of AI algorithms trained in petabytes Digital humans emerged as a technology that enabled everyday human interactions Diverse data allows digital humans to Uncompromised Connected Experience

Below is an edited excerpt from an exclusive interview with Daniel Alexus, Founder and Global Head of Ericsson ONE, and Parth Radia, Founder, CTO and CPO of Ericsson Digital Human Platform.

SWNI: During and after the pandemic, the tech industry faced one of its most significant challenges: a shortage of tech talent. How did Ericsson ONE see this challenge?

Daniel: When faced with a shortage of technical talent, Ericsson ONE saw this as an opportunity to remain competitive rather than a challenge. Developing new business ideas and providing avenues for intrapreneurs to contribute beyond the traditional ecosystem of Ericsson expertise is an engine of innovation. This is made possible by empowering employees to create new growth businesses based on highly successful and deployable technology. Backed by a diverse team of experts who provide guidance and coaching every step of the way, our employees not only experience career growth, but also make a significant contribution to the growth of the company and technology landscape.

See more: Why Natural Language Processing Will Pilot AI Ships: Expert Views

SWNI: To launch a highly successful venture and become its own CEO, tech startups need to have the right people to accelerate their growth. What support and coaching advice does Ericsson ONE offer tech start-ups to bridge the gap between supply and demand for tech talent?

Daniel and Peirce: Ericsson in-house entrepreneurs contributing to the platform go through several stages. When an idea is first presented, it is reviewed by a highly skilled team who determine if the idea progresses to the next stage of implementation in Ericsson’s portfolio.

Leveraging our in-house technical talent is key to business growth, which ultimately benefits the professional growth of our customers and employees. Globally, over 90% of all startups fail, almost half due to products created for non-existent problems.

Once an innovative idea reaches this level of the process, the in-house entrepreneur pitches it to Ericsson’s stakeholders to solidify their investment in the presented idea. Ericsson’s in-house entrepreneurs are supported at all stages of innovation, including training, resources, funding and early adopter customers to help launch their rapidly expanding ventures.

Read more: Tech Talk: How ServiceNow Rapidly Scales Robotic Process Automation

SWNI: Let’s talk about digital humans. Digital humans have long been deployed as extensions of conversational AI in the healthcare and customer support industries. What drives the use of digital humans to drive new business growth and innovation more broadly across industries?

Daniel and Parth: Just as we have seen the world become increasingly connected as it continues to globalize on an unprecedented scale, the digital human has emerged as the technology that enables everyday human interaction. bottom. The pandemic is demanding that we adapt our way of working to dynamic and remote-native contexts, stimulating the need to be more present in increasingly diverse (often hypothetical) contexts. .

In this context, digital humans are assets in various industries as they enhance their ability to communicate and collaborate. For example, imagine a world where you can automatically speak any language in a video call. Or immerse yourself in a meeting halfway around the world in photorealistic 3D.

Both worlds are made possible by digital humans. Ericsson’s Digital Human Platform helps us take a step towards an exciting future of connected human experiences, unlocking a practical and affordable market expected to reach US$1 billion by 2027.

See more: How Spotify’s voice recognition device is improving listening in the car

SWNI: A significant amount of communication is non-verbal. How can digital humans accurately and effectively convey these important aspects of conversation?

Daniel and Peirce: Industry-leading digital human technologies are typically the product of AI algorithms trained on petabytes of high-quality 3D human data—the visual genome (sort of) of human populations. Such large and diverse data will help ensure that connected experiences powered by digital humans are not compromised regarding the authenticity and intent of conversations.

SWNI: Important aspects of AI performance such as bias, ethics, and overall control are still being debated. How does Ericsson ONE’s Digital Human Platform work towards an unbiased framework?

Daniel and Peirce: In collecting the world’s first and only 3D human dataset in a dedicated capture studio, we focused on optimizing the diversity of our data collection and training procedures from the ground up. While the platform is still in its early stages, it has raw data and tools to optimize for transparency and ethical considerations (including bias).

Read more: How TripAdvisor is using voice technology to drive their business: Q&A with Christine Maguire

SWNI: With the increasing enterprise adoption of large-scale AI models and XR, which trends are most likely to directly shape the future of digital humans?

Daniel and Peirce: Over the next few years, the lines between large-scale virtual worlds (likely created or enhanced with the help of large-scale generative AI models) and the real world will blur. will start.

Digital humans will be our passports to these various mixed realities, enhancing our ability to contribute to our increasingly borderless environment in new and interesting ways.

About Daniel Alexus Founder and Global Head of Ericsson ONE – Award Winning (Corporate Super Stars 2022) – Intrapreneur and Venture Builder/Studio where Intrapreneurs/Intrapreneurs and Innovators test and scale their ideas. , aims to help it become Ericsson’s next bet on growth. Prior to Ericsson ONE, Alexus held a variety of his GM and strategy roles within Ericsson, including General Manager of MetraTech, a Boston-based software company he acquired by Ericsson in 2014. I was there.

About Pulseradia

Parth Radia is a product and technology leader driving innovation at the intersection of AI and everyday life. While in various roles (applied research, engineering, product and management) in Fortune 500 Innovation Centers, Peirce has developed a unique holistic ability to identify, inspire and derive game-changing ideas. , the product from the first concept or invention. He is currently the founder and chief of Ericsson’s Digital His Human Initiative, which aims to enable the next generation of connected his experiences.

About Ericsson One

Ericsson ONE is an internal accelerator for Ericsson employees with pioneering new business ideas. The program gives talented people the opportunity to develop these ideas and build successful ventures beyond Ericsson’s core business.Leveraging Ericsson’s global scale, technology, relationships and expertise to help startups succeed

About Tech Talk

Tech Talk is an interview series featuring prominent CTOs and senior technology executives from around the world. Join us in conversations with these tech and IT leaders who share their insights and research on data, analytics, and emerging technologies. If you are a tech expert and would like to share your thoughts, please contact [email protected]

How, in your view, are digital humans driving innovation? Share your findings on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Artificial intelligence details:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/artificial-intelligence/interviews/ericsson-one-how-digital-humans-drive-business-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos