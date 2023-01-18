8 Retail Tech Funding Rounds You Should Know About — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





4. Locado

Logistics specialist Locad has announced an $11 million Series A funding round. It will enable consumer brands in Asia Pacific to automatically store, pack, ship and track orders in their decentralized, end-to-end supply chains. service.

The round was led by Reefknot Investments, a fund backed by Temasek and Kuehne & Nagel.

The Locads platform synchronizes inventory across sales channels such as Shopify, Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop, and coordinates end-to-end order fulfillment of B2C and B2B orders, from storage to delivery, through a network of warehouses and delivery partners. To do.

To date, we have served over 200 brands in Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong and Australia, including Havaianas, Reckitt Benckiser and Emma Sleep.

It claims to ship over 2 million orders while maintaining a 99% same-day order fulfillment rate.

5. Editing LDNs

Sneaker and clothing marketplace Edit LDN has secured a $4.8 million seed to expand into the US and MENA region after launching two years ago.

The round was led by Regah Ventures (an early investor in Uber, Coinbase and Instacart) and features some of the biggest names in sports including New York Giants captain Xavier McKinney, NBA superstar PJ Tucker and Premier League footballer Jesse Lingard. You have to participate.

Edit LDN was founded in January 2020 by Moses Rashid in a spare bedroom.

The company says it has built a unique technology to drive global markets with a focus on speed, efficiency and experience.

The joint venture offers same-day service to storage facilities for resellers and sales by a private shopping team.

6. Hyperfinity

UK-based decision intelligence startup HyperFinity has secured an undisclosed seed investment from Snowflake Ventures, the venture capital arm of data cloud company Snowflake.

HyperFinity, powered by Snowflake, enables retailers and CPGs, along with clients such as Costa, Asda, Card Factory, and Hotel Chocolat, to better understand customer behavior and needs.

The investment comes after HyperFinity reached the finale of the 2022 Snowflake Startup Challenge and was recognized as one of the world’s top three tech startups building software on the Snowflakes data platform.

