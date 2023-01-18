759-HP 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is a limited production swan song





Aston Martin gracefully retires the current generation DBS with the DBS 770 Ultimate in a limited edition of 499. Aston calls it the most powerful production car ever thanks to his 5.2-liter V-12 with 759 horsepower. A special edition car commemorating the 110th anniversary of its founding on January 15, 1913, has already sold out.

If you’re hearing about the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate for the first time, it’s too late. To celebrate the demise of his DBS of the current generation, Gaydon has built a sizable barn with only 499 to be built, all of which are already reserved. You snooze, you lose.

It is also a swan song. In fact, Aston his Martin says the DBS 770 Ultimate is the most powerful production car the automaker has ever produced. Underneath that long hood is a 5.2-liter V-12 engine that produces 759 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque through his eight-speed automatic transmission made by ZF and a standard mechanical limited-slip differential to the rear wheels. is transmitted to The OEM doesn’t mention his 60 mph sprint time, but says the top speed is good he’s 211 mph.

Aston Martin didn’t stop at boost pressure. It uses the same carbon-ceramic brakes as the standard DBS, but the many updates under the skin should also improve its handling ability. A stiffer front cross member and rear undertray increase overall torsional stiffness by 3% and front end lateral stiffness by 25%. A new solid-mounted steering column should give the driver additional feel, and Adaptive His dampers also feature their own tuning.

If FOMO hasn’t broken in yet, it will as soon as you see the DBS 770 Ultimate pass by. This is the sharpest DBS variant on this block. A tweak to the bumper brings a fury look along with additional airflow, and the aerodynamic commitment continues through the giant horseshoe-shaped vents in the clamshell hood. There’s also a flashy new set of 21″ wheels in three finishes wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Performance Summer tires.

This content is imported from youtube. You may be able to find the same content in a different format or find more information on the website.

The interior of the DBS was already quite radical, but Aston Martin has taken it to the next level with this final version. Standard sport seats include semi-aniline leather and exclusive quilted Alcantara. The center armrest has a cute little leather strap with a laser-etched badge with the DBS 770 Ultimate logo. The model name is also listed on the door sill plate. Of course, any owner can do more than what’s seen here, thanks to Aston Martin’s Q Bespoke service that lets you add all sorts of clever graphics and paint colors to your build.

The 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate will be limited to 499 units, split between 300 coupes and 199 convertibles, with production starting in the first quarter of this year and deliveries in the third quarter. Unless you’re waiting for the Bring a Trailer pop-up to appear, you’re out of luck because orders are already closed.

