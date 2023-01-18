Everyday AI: A closer look at the artificial intelligence trends sweeping social media and mobile apps





David Holz, founder and CEO of AI art generator Midjourney, likens it to water when thinking about the future of technology in his industry.

Water can be dangerous. We drown in water easily. But it has no intention. And the challenges humans face with water are learning to swim, building boats and dams, and finding ways to wield that power.

You can make two images, which is cool, but making 100,000 gives you the physical feeling of actually drowning, Holtz said in an interview with Fortune. So we’re trying to figure out how we teach people to swim. And how do we build these boats that allow us to sail, be empowered, and sail the oceans of our imagination rather than simply drowning?

AI image generation tools have spread throughout Silicon Valley and spread rapidly across social media. Just a few weeks ago, it became nearly impossible to scroll through Instagram without seeing Lensa AI’s magical avatar. Lensa AI magic avatars are colorful digital selfies created with AI-powered editing apps.

The past 12 months have seen tremendous development in these technologies, says Mhairi Aitken, an ethics fellow at the Alan Turing Institute. [A.I. image generators] Producing a specific output without necessarily understanding the process by which it was created or the technology behind it.

Lensa AI is an all-in-one image editing app for selfies and photo retouching.

Provided by Lensa AI

The models behind these AI image generators are making inroads into smartphones, as recent discoveries deepen the ability of models to understand language and create more lifelike photos. Holtz explains that he teaches the system to get used to many elements of the world.

As a result, virtually all users design, process, and use their own facial features in images uploaded to apps such as Lensa AI, which launched late last year and already has over a million subscribers. You can fix it. In the future, Lensa says it aims to evolve this model into a one-stop-shop for all of its users’ visual content creation and photography needs.

AI-generated art first appeared in the 1960s, but many of the models in use today are in their early stages. Some of the most famous players in the universe, including Midjourney, DALL E2, and Imagen, all debut in 2022. Google’s text-to-image beta AI model is Imagen, but there are reports that Microsoft is considering his $10 billion investment in OpenAI. Its models include chatbots ChatGPT and DALL E2.

These are some of the largest and most complex AI models ever deployed to consumers, Holz said. This is the first time the public has been exposed to these huge and complex new AI models, and they will define his next decade.

An example of a photo retouched with Lensa AI.

Provided by Lensa AI

However, this new technology also raises ethical issues such as potential online harassment, deepfakes, consent, female hypersexuality, copyright and job security for visual artists.

Holz acknowledges that, like most new technological advances, AI image generators contain a lot of male bias. The humans behind these models still have work to do to understand the rules behind AI image generation, and more women are decisive on how this technology evolves. should play a role.

There was some discussion on Midjourney about whether or not to allow users to upload sexual images. Take the example of a woman wearing a bikini on the beach. Should it be allowed? Midjourney brought together a group of women and the community could create images with bikinis, but ultimately decided that those images would be for users only and would not be shared across the system.

I didn’t want to hear one man’s opinion on this, says Holtz. Certain phrases are blocked by Midjourney to prevent harmful images from proliferating in the system.

Midjourney is trying to be a safe place for all ages and all genders, says Holz. We are definitely the Disney of the universe.

On the one hand, a harsh argument can be made that AI image generators without human intent are merely mirroring our society to us. But Aitken says that’s not enough. Don’t just take the data that’s available and say, “That’s right,” Aitken says. We were making choices about the data and whose experience was being represented.

Aitken adds that we need to think more about representation within the tech industry. And since when biases appear in datasets, they are often due to unanticipated aspects of the design and development processes, can we ensure greater diversity within those processes?

An example of a photo retouched with Lensa AI.

Provided by Lensa AI

Concerns about how these models can be used to harass, promote bigotry, or create a harmful image call for stronger guardrails. Google’s own research has shown mixed views on the social impact of text-to-image generation. These concerns were big enough that the tech giant chose not to publish Imagen’s code or demos. Governments may also need to intervene in regulation. China’s Cyberspace Administration has enacted a new law, which took effect in January, allowing him to watermark AI images and obtain consent from individuals before creating deepfakes.

Visual artists have also expressed concern about how this new technology is infringing on their rights, or could even take away their previously paid jobs. The San Francisco Ballet recently experimented with his Midjourney technology when creating digital AI images of him for the production of The Nutcracker. The user flooded the Instagram social with complaints on his media posts.

In January, a group of AI image generators, including Midjourney, said the datasets used in their products were trained on billions of copyrighted images that could be downloaded and distributed without compensation or consent from the artists. was named in a lawsuit claiming it was used. The lawsuit, which alleges violations of California’s unfair competition laws, protects an artist’s intellectual property similar to what happened when streaming music technology emerged. The lawsuit was filed after Fortune interviewed his Midjourney, and the publication has asked his Midjourney for further comment.

According to Holz, most people using Midjourney aren’t artists, and very few sell images created from models.

It’s like saying that AI is toxic. Because it implicitly assumes AI is there to replace us and kill us, says Holz. One of the important things for him is to understand how to make people better, not how to replace them.

Our new Weekly Impact Report newsletter examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives. Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/01/17/tech-forward-everyday-ai-social-media-filters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos