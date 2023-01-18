St. Pete’s Elderly Woman’s Home Restoration Progressing





Pinellas County, Florida An elderly St. Petersburg woman who was fined $100 a day by the city for violating the code in her home is finally getting the help she needs to fix her home.

Hattie Lewis and her late husband built their home in South St. Pete nearly 60 years ago. By last year, the house was literally falling apart and sinking.

What you need to know Hattie Lewis’ house has some code violations Work has begun to fix serious issues There was a local program that enabled them

“The roof was also leaking, and it had been leaking for quite some time,” Lewis said in August.

But after obtaining a home improvement loan through the city’s Home Reconstruction Assistance Program, the crew has been busy putting her house back together.

The problem here was organic, said project manager Justin Ferguson. There was a layer of organic material on this side of the building, so our goal was to climb over those organics into solid soil and transfer that stiffness to the foundation.”

Ferguson says organic material was left in the biodegradable building materials used to fill the ground beneath the home when it was first built. For Lewis, the whole process was a spectacle.

“We were all excited to see them lifting the house,” she said. “And it’s much better, though not exactly how it should be.”

The house is level again. The giant fissure is now plugged and internal repair work will begin.

I was laying new flooring. doing the ceiling Done all the walls and painted them, dining room and living room. Her Leanna Schaeffer, Vice President of Restorations Visions, said: I was going to do the whole kitchen. I was going to tear it apart and redo the bathroom in pieces.

There’s a lot of work to do, but Lewis says he’s looking forward to it.

Without you guys, nothing would have happened, she said.

