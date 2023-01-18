So Stadia • TechCrunch





There are no guarantees in this world. Nothing lasts forever. Especially the ones made by Google. The company announced in September that it would be discontinuing its ambitious but often forgotten cloud gaming service. Stadias servers are officially shutting down today, two months before his third anniversary.

The dream of cloud gaming is long-lasting and often arduous. With all the progress made by services like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, it seemed like streaming technology had finally caught up to its dreams. But while services like Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud games go live another day, Stadias’ road ends here.

Over the summer, Google took to social media to claim it wouldn’t shut down, but within months the course was reversed dramatically.

[W]Stadias’ approach to consumer game streaming was built on a strong technical foundation, but it didn’t find the kind of user acceptance it hoped for, leading to the difficult decision to begin shutting down the Stadia streaming service. Stadia VP and GM Phil Harrison said. Post at the time. We see a distinct opportunity to apply this technology to other parts of Google, such as YouTube, Google Play and our Augmented Reality (AR) efforts, and make it available to our industry partners. This is in line with where the future of gaming is headed.

He went on to say that while Google continues to work on games, the death of Stadias has taken a toll on both those who invested heavily in developing the platform and general consumer confidence in the future of the category. Pouring this much time and resources into a service and shutting it down just under three years after launch is not a great example of commitment.

However, Google deserves some props on the whole thing. First of all, the company announced that it will refund all hardware and add-on content purchases made through purchases by this time.Earlier this week, the company began rolling out software updates via his Chrome. bottom. This adds a Bluetooth mode, allowing the controller to be used on other platforms after Stadia shuts down.

There’s no great way to end a hyped service within three years of launch, but it’s a start.

