Apple unveils brand new HomePod with better sound and smarter TechCrunch





Apple has brought back the bigger HomePod with a second-generation version with better sound, greater intelligence and computing smarts. The new HomePod retails for $299 and is available for pre-order starting today, and will begin shipping and shipping in the US and select other markets on Friday, February 3rd.

Apple’s new HomePod includes two color options: a white version and “Midnight.” This is a preferred color over the standard black option on recent product releases, including the M2 MacBook Air. We haven’t seen this in action on the HomePod yet, but if Apple’s other examples are any indication, it’s a very dark blue that basically resembles black in most viewing conditions.

The new HomePod is wrapped in an “acoustically transparent mesh fabric,” and also supports Siri voice control and Apple’s exclusive Spatial Audio technology for immersive sound reproduction. Users can now create Siri smart home automation entirely on HomePod using just their voice.

Under the hood, the HomePod is powered by the S7 chip, the same processor found in the Apple Watch Series 7. This should provide a significant performance boost over his OG HomePod, which has the Apple A8, the chip that also powers the last iPod touch. As iPad mini 4 and iPhone 6.

HomePod includes room-sensing technology that adapts its sound profile based on your surroundings, and can also be stereo paired with another HomePod for improved sound.Used with Apple TV 4K and eARC to integrate a sound system. It can also be used as an intercom throughout the house if you have more than one.

Apple also notes that the updated HomePod now includes Matter support and can act as a home hub for Apple’s HomeKit smart home system.

