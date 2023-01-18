Microsoft layoffs: Tech giant cuts 10,000 jobs





Technology giant Microsoft has announced it will cut 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its global workforce, in a bid to cut costs amid signs of a slowing economy.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the layoffs in a memo to employees Wednesday, the company said in an SEC filing. The job cuts will run until the end of his Microsoft’s third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ends in March. Some employees have been notified that they will lose their jobs today, Nadella wrote.

In addition to job cuts, Microsoft has taken other cost-cutting measures, including “changes to its hardware portfolio,” and consolidating building leases “to increase overall workspace density,” the company said in a statement to the SEC. stated in the submission. Overall, Microsoft said the move would cost him $1.2 billion in the December 2022 quarter and take a 12 cents/share hit to diluted earnings.

“It’s a tough choice we’ve made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in an industry that doesn’t forgive those who don’t adapt to platform changes,” Nadella said. I wrote it in my memo.

According to Nadella, Microsoft has seen customers accelerate their digital spending during the pandemic, but “now they are optimizing their digital spending to do more with less.” He said the company is “seeing organizations in every industry and region paying attention because some parts of the world are in recession and others are anticipating it.” There are,’ he added.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said Microsoft has employed about 75,000 people since 2019 and “has been hiring as aggressively as the rest of the tech sector, and has grown since 1980. Like the rock stars of the 1980s, we had to spend money to meet the tremendous demand.” Note Wednesday. “After a decade of hyper-growth, we are seeing the clock strike midnight for the tech sector. Now across Silicon Valley we are seeing massive job cuts at MSFT, Salesforce, Meta, Amazon and more.” Wedbush maintains an “Outperform” rating at Microsoft, with a 12-month price target of $290 per share.

Microsoft is reducing roles in some areas, but “will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” Nadella said. The industry sees the next big wave of computing “coming with advances in AI as we transform the world’s most advanced models into new computing platforms.”

Microsoft plans to report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, January 24.

