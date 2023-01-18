Apple unveils new $299 HomePod with full-size design, S7 chip and more





Apple today announced the second-generation full-size HomePod. It’s available to order today, priced at $299 for the White and Midnight color options. In select countries, store sales and deliveries to customers will begin on Friday, February 3rd.

The second-generation HomePod has a nearly identical design to the full-size HomePod, which was discontinued in March 2021, with a backlit touch surface and a mesh fabric exterior. It features a 4-inch high-excursion woofer, 5 tweeters, 4 microphones, an S7 chip for computational audio, a U1 chip for ultra-wideband functions such as passing music from an iPhone, and support for spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. increase. The speaker also has Siri integration and Matter support for HomeKit and other smart home accessories.

The new HomePod is 6.6 inches tall and weighs 5.1 pounds, compared to 6.8 inches and 5.5 pounds for the first-generation model, and both models are 5.6 inches wide. The new HomePod also has two fewer tweeters and mics than the original model. His original HomePod was powered by the iPhone 6’s A8 chip, but the newer model is powered by the Apple Watch Series 7’s S7 chip.

HomePod’s new sensors can measure the temperature and humidity of your indoor environment. This feature is also enabled on his existing HomePod mini.

Apple will extend sound recognition capabilities to the new HomePod in a software update this spring, allowing the speaker to listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and send notifications directly to the user’s iPhone if a sound is identified.

At launch, Apple says the new HomePod will be available in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and 11 other countries. Compatible with iPad 5th generation and later, iPad 3rd generation Air and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later running iOS 16.3 or iPadOS 16.3 and later.

“Leveraging our audio expertise and innovation, the new HomePod delivers rich, deep bass, natural midrange and clear, detailed highs,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s head of marketing. “With the popularity of the HomePod mini, there is growing interest in the even more powerful acoustics that can be achieved with a larger HomePod.

Apple still sells the HomePod mini for $99.

