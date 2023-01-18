Apple HomePod (2nd Gen, 2023): specs, release date and price





Five years after the original HomePod, Apple finally decided it was time to release a successor. The second-generation HomePod breathes new life into the company’s smart home aspirations, with a new processor and improved sound quality, temperature and humidity sensors, simpler smart home automation, and the promise of making all smart home devices. It boasts support for the Matterthe standard it aims for. Interoperable.

However, this smart speaker is almost as expensive as the original. Sure, it’s $50 cheaper, but it’s still $299. At least we still have the HomePod Mini. If price doesn’t bother you, his second-generation HomePod is available for pre-order and officially launches on February 3rd.

Wrapped in mesh fabric with a backlit touch surface on top, the new HomePod looks just like its predecessor. In addition to traditional white, there are new midnight color options. You will get a woven power cable that matches the color. This is always a nice touch.

The more notable improvements are under the hood. The new HomePod has an S7 processor for computing. It’s the same as the Apple Watch Series 7, and is supposedly a big upgrade from the original A8 chip. Combined with a high-excursion woofer, an internal bass EQ mic, and an array of five tweeters, Apple says the listening experience is groundbreaking. It’s comparable to Applespeak’s course, but audio quality wasn’t one of our issues with the HomePod.

Equipped with new room sensing technology. With the ability to perceive sound reflections from nearby surfaces, his HomePod can identify whether it’s leaning against a wall or free-standing, and adjusts the sound according to the specific placement of the room to make it clearer. audio. We’ve seen variations of the tech from audio brands, as well as smart-his speaker makers such as Google. For a more immersive experience, he can pair two of his HomePod speakers for stereo sound. Of course, you can also pair it with HomePod Mini for multi-room audio.

This new model also includes Ultra Wideband technology, which we first saw on the HomePod Mini in 2021, allowing you to pass media from your iPhone to your HomePod. Audio playing on your iPhone (such as podcasts or calls) can be transferred to HomePod when both devices are nearby. Perfect if you want to go home and go hands-free. With Find My support, you can also use your speakers to make a sound on your lost device to find your iPhone.

As for these improved smart home features, you can now use HomePod to hear smoke and carbon monoxide alarms using its sound recognition feature (originally launched in iOS 14). Oddly enough, this isn’t available at launch, but will come to the speaker via a June software update.When HomePod detects these sounds, it will immediately send a notification to your iPhone (these feature is already available on smart speakers from Google and Amazon).

