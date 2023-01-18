2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA gets new looks and electrified powertrain





Mercedes has unveiled its 2024 CLA Coupe lineup, previewing new-style front and rear ends, restyled headlights and new wheel options. No official pricing has been announced yet, but Mercedes expects the new CLA to start arriving at dealers in late 2023.

Mercedes isn’t quite ready to completely redesign the CLA, but it does offer a slight facelift to please fans of the compact four-door. With that comes a new electrified powertrain. The 2024 model gets a 48-volt hybrid system to help with acceleration. At the lower end of the rev range, a power boost of 13 horsepower is added. During braking and acceleration, the starter-generator recuperates energy, which he uses to supply electrical energy to his 12-volt onboard his network and he’s 48-volt hybrid system. The system appears to work similarly to the hybrid system of the Mercedes AMG SL43. This hybrid system utilizes a belt-driven starter generator to boost horsepower at low revs.

The CLA’s appearance has been updated both front and rear, but the changes are minimal. The front fascia gets a new shape, and the radiator grille replaces the old mottled dot design with Mercedes’ star-studded design. The biggest cosmetic change is the redesigned headlights and taillights, removing the lower part of the daytime running lights. Two new colors, Hyper Blue and Sterling Blue, are available exclusively for CLA. Three new wheel designs have also joined the line-up.

AMG Wing has produced its own series of revisions and upgrades for the AMG CLA35 and CLA45 models with the new AMG-specific front end. Selecting the AMG Aerodynamics Package Plus adds a fixed rear spoiler. The output of the AMG CLA35 he remains at 302 hp, but gets his 13 hp boost, the same as the non-AMG model. The AMG CLA45S is a different story, power output he increases by 34 hp for a total of 416 hp. According to Mercedes, the AMG CLA45S he can sprint to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds.

Inside the CLA, the standard display has been expanded to include a 10.3-inch instrument cluster and 10.3-inch touchscreen, both running the latest MBUX infotainment system. One of the features is that you can choose from three display styles. An informative classic, a sporty version with a dynamic tachometer and a minimalist discrete setting. It adds both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, has new trim levels, and offers a choice of carbon, open-pore wood, or AMG-exclusive brown microfiber options. Stepping up to the AMG line takes the number of interior options from three to five and adds a two-tone color scheme to the mix.

The standard safety system has also been updated, offering customers a parking assist and mirror package. Mercedes hasn’t announced anything about pricing yet, but says the CLA model is expected to arrive at US dealers in late 2023.

