Scientific fraud is hard to catch, but easy to fight





PubPeer, like much of the Internet, is like a place where you want to be anonymous. There, under randomly assigned taxonomic names such as Actinopolyspora biskrensis (bacteria) and Hoya camphorifolia (flowering plants), they meticulously document errors in the scientific literature. They write about all sorts of errors, from clumsy statistics to pointless methodology, but their collective expertise lies in manipulated images. Protein clouds exhibiting suspiciously sharp edges, or identical arrangements of cells in two presumably different experiments. In some cases, these irregularities are simply an attempt by researchers to glorify a person before submitting to a journal. But they still raise red flags.

PubPeers’ tenuous forensic community has produced an unlikely celebrity. Elisabeth Bik uses her extraordinary acuity to spot image overlaps that are virtually invisible to other observers. Such overlaps allow scientists to conjure up results out of nothing by frankensteining parts of many images together, or to her two images in which one image yielded similar results. or claim that they represent two separate experiments. But even Bik’s supernatural eyes have their limits. Without actually using the same image she can do a fake experiment twice. If the two photos overlap a little, I can nail you, she says. But when I move the samples a bit farther away, I can’t find any overlap. Fighting or even researching fraud can seem impossible when the world’s most high-profile experts cannot consistently identify them.

Nevertheless, good scientific practice can effectively reduce the impact of fraud, whether it is discovered or not. Fraud cannot be ruled out of science any more than murder can be ruled out of our society, says Marcel Van Assen, senior researcher at the Meta-Research Center at the Tilburg School of Social and Behavioral Sciences. But he says there will be less fraud in the future as researchers and advocates continue to push for science to be more open and impartial.

Alongside detectives like Bick, metascientists like Van Assen are the world’s fraud experts. These researchers systematically track the scientific literature to ensure it is as accurate and robust as possible. Metascience has existed in his current incarnation since 2005. John Ioannidisa, a once-acclaimed Stanford University professor who has recently been tarnished for his views on the Covid-19 pandemic, including his vehement opposition to lockdowns, is provocatively titled why the most research has been done. I have published a paper that has been published. The survey results are incorrect. Ioannidis argues that small sample sizes and biases can lead to erroneous conclusions in the literature, as scientists prefer to push their own research agenda rather than try to replicate the work of their colleagues. Many argued that it meant that those errors were seldom uncovered. Bias covers everything from so-called questionable research practices, to failing to publish negative results, to applying statistical tests over and over again until you find something interesting. For example, fabrication or falsification of complete data.

They capture the pulse of this bias by looking at overall patterns in the literature rather than individual studies. For example, if smaller studies on a particular topic tended to show more dramatic results than larger studies, it could be an indicator of bias. Because of the greater variability in smaller studies, some have dramatic results by chance, and in a world where dramatic results are preferred, those studies are published more frequently. Examine the p-value, a number that indicates whether the result is statistically significant. If there are too many significant p-values ​​and too few non-significant p-values ​​across the literature for a particular research question, scientists may be using questionable approaches to make their results appear more meaningful. there is.

However, these patterns do not indicate the extent of bias due to fraud rather than fraudulent data analysis or innocent errors. There is a sense that cheating is inherently immeasurable, says Jennifer Byrne, a professor of molecular oncology at the University of Sydney. Fraud is about intent. It’s a psychological state of mind, she says. How do you deduce state of mind and intentions from her published papers?

