Imagine the creative journey that inspired the first Porsche by a British artist





To mark the 75th anniversary of Porsche sports cars, this week (January 19th) Porsche Cars GB presents a dramatic digital interpretation of the first Porsche inspiration, the 356. From 19:30 to 21:30, the public will be able to experience this unique work of art through an immersive presentation on a four-story high, 360-degree, 8K high-definition screen.

Current building, Center Point, Charing Cross Road, London

All Porsche can trace its roots to the first vision of founder Ferdinand ‘Ferry’ Porsche. Looking around, the German engineer could not find the car of his dreams, so he decided to build it himself. The first car to bear the Porsche name, the 356 No 1 Roadster, was launched on June 8, 1948.

As a dream-driven luxury brand, Porsche aims to continue this legacy and inspire people to make their dreams come true.

Powered by Porsche and Wallpaper* magazine and propelled by renowned contemporary artist Lusion, Ferry’s first dream is imagined as a visual synthesis of the intangible human creative process, dreaming from conception to sensible existence. It beautifully expresses the stages of

Short film inspired by Ferry Porsche’s dream

Here you can find a preview of the movie.

“The dreams of our founders are still reflected in our company today. I wanted to highlight the Director, Porsche Cars GB.“Ferry Porsche said that the lucky people who have started their businesses from their dreams owe it to the world to be the caretakers of their dreams. Through a fusion of art and animation, Edan Kwan and Lusion bring the daring nature of our dreams to life.”

Ed Kwan

“With the support of Wallpaper* and Now Building, we now have the perfect forum to celebrate this courage and determination. I hope it inspires,” she added.

Driven by a dream expressed in art

A digital story that first emerges as the firing of neurons that represent the first seeds of creative thought, evolves in arrays of multicolored particles that resolve from seeming chaos to tangible forms. They seem to flow down through dramatic landscapes, follow contours and flow around obstacles. This visualization of the creative process shows how small elements converge and coalesce into a physical form. For Ferry Porsche, the shape became Porsche’s first sports car, his 356 No 1 Roadster, and a dream that inspires many others.

“The outline was to explore the nature of dreams as a personal goal,” explained Kwan. “Porsche is a luxury sports car, but Ferry said that when Porsche set out to build his first car, his dream had to materialize in a new reality. because I didn’t.”

“First, I researched the influences and experiences that influenced Ferry Porsche, archived photographs and journals, and fed them into an artificial intelligence program to generate a series of dynamic images representing the human thought process. ”

The team at Lusion chose the ‘blooming’ of flowers to represent the epic moment when ideas come to life and thoughts crystallize. “These flowers show how inspiration works and how one idea can grow into endless variations,” he adds Kwan. Vibrant, almost alien bouquets of flowers bud and grow to form the distinctive flowing silhouettes that characterize the long lineage of Porsche sports cars.

Lucion

Lusion is a digital creative studio that transforms emotions into experiences through the process of meticulously shaping data, color, shape and movement. The studio was founded in 2015 by Hong Kong-born Edan Kwan. Edan Kwan is an artist with a diverse background in music production, web development, and coding. Now based in Bristol, Lusion is made up of a core team of artists and coders from around the world, all working exclusively in the digital space, working in the realms of virtual and augmented reality, as well as large-scale immersive creating an experience.

Porsche and art

Last year, Porsche Cars GB became the headline partner of world-renowned immersive theater company Punchdrunk’s ‘The Burnt City’. The partnership marks the first time the German sports car manufacturer has backed a major performing arts show in the UK.

Punch Drunk’s landmark and highly anticipated production, ‘The Burnt City’ has garnered both critical and popular acclaim. Inspired by the Fall of Troy, the piece is housed in two Grade II listed buildings in the heart of the Royal He Arsenal at Woolwich, London. From the grand royal palace to Troy’s pulsing black market, audiences are free to explore this dystopian landscape.

Worldwide, Porsche has a tradition of collaborating with artists and was recently exhibited at Art Basel in Miami. At an event in Florida, Scottish Digital his artist Chris Labrooy unveiled a life-size figure titled ‘Dream Big’ as a tribute to his childhood dreams. Art His installation incorporated a white Porsche 911 as a link between NFT’s digital collection and the physical world.

Porsche announces entry into the virtual world at Art Basel in Miami

At Art Basel in Miami, Porsche launches its brand experience in the digital world with its first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Contemporary visual artist Daniel Arsham is known for bringing inanimate objects to life and playing with deconstructed futurism. Arsham, who has been sketching pictures of Porsche cars since he was a child, in 2019 created his one-off, crystal-eroded 911 that weaves his own story with that of his brand Porsche. .

75 years of Porsche sports cars

The first Porsche No 1 Roadster, launched in 1948, evolved into the familiar 356, and by 1950 a total of 52 coupes were hand-built in the modest surroundings of Gmünd, Austria. Due to the success of this rear-engined sports car, production moved to a larger facility in the company’s hometown of Stuttgart, Germany. In 1951, a total of 1,364 coupés and cabriolets left the factory. This inspired the development of his 911, launched in 1963. This is the car that defines the Porsche brand to this day.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Porsche sports car.

