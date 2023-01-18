First thoughts on Apples’ resurrected HomePod TechCrunch





Ditching the HomePod was a strange choice. At the time, Apple said the HomePod mini had been a smash hit since its debut last fall, offering customers great sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control, all for just $99. . We are focused on the HomePod mini.

The smart home hasn’t quite gone the way Apple and its competitors hoped (just ask Amazon), but the company hasn’t taken its eyes off the ball. HomeKit (and everything that comes with it) remains a central component of the company’s strategy, bringing things like Siri and the Home app into the home remains a key goal, and another key role for the ecosystem. am.

But this morning it became clear that the HomePod is not dead. I was just resting. I am waiting for that time. Given that it took him nearly two years to emerge victorious, during which time Apple completely wiped out its inventory of older speakers, this is clearly due to the prevailing demand situation. But really, a good hub is still an essential piece of the smart home puzzle.

For example, Amazon may have spent a fortune playing Echo, but that doesn’t mean bringing these devices into the home is a key component of its long-tail strategy. A tail that people willingly put up with). The HomePod mini, although it’s made its mark, probably won’t play the role of a central smart home hub for everyone, and frankly, home his speakers and TV surround his sound. It doesn’t work as a great replacement either. Sure, I said in my review that it’s very loud, but that’s relative to its size.

Another key ingredient in all of this is Matter. The new smart home standard frankly opens the door wide for Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung and more. Before the first phase rollout happened late last year, the world of smart home standards was one of his at war kingdoms, with companies trying to put their respective Works With logos on the back of the boxes. . Matter is, in effect, the one standard that governs them all. If one works, all work.

You can read my interview with Matter executives at CES here.

What’s missing in all of this is how effective these devices are at acting as a kind of catch-all platform for so many different home functions, from more complex smart home routines to functioning as an intercom. is whether or not It also works with existing features like Find My so you can check in with loved ones who share their location with you. New features include temperature and humidity sensors, as well as the ability to detect and warn when smoke and fire alarms go off. It’s a nice workaround for those who haven’t upgraded to smart-her devices like the Nest. However, it doesn’t include alerts for things like broken glass, so it feels like a missed opportunity.

However, the true value proposition remains the same. Unlike most of its competitors, the HomePod is first a speaker and then a smart home his hub. That doesn’t detract from its smart home authenticity. I knew I was limiting my user base right away. The new product is $50 cheaper despite its advancements, but it’s still a far cry from Google and Amazon, who have literally offered entry-level smart speakers at various points.

Earlier today, I spent some time with my new HomePod (technically The All New HomePod by Apple’s official naming convention). And I can attest to the fact that it sounds really great. I feel very isolated. Treble is clear. The bass is powerful without being overwhelming. As a longtime Google Home Max owner, I’ve considered the possibility of moving (although moving from Spotify is a whole other matter).

System audio adjusts the EQ based on your location in the room. It takes about 20 seconds to use the onboard accelerometer to recognize that it has been lifted and adjust accordingly. It means it will sound great no matter what (all of these things can be said with confidence if you can take a review unit home).

Spatial audio is an interesting feature here. I mostly saw it as a way to recreate a fixed point music source using headphones via head tracking. Here it means a more dynamic way to separate the stereo channels.

Stereo pairing is still important. The footprint is exactly the same as the previous one. It has a large size for a smart speaker, but the sound is even louder. If he gets two of these, his home speaker needs are pretty much met. I don’t mean to suggest that they are true high-end speaker replacements for the true audiophile, but as far as the average listener is concerned, most people prefer these two either as stand-alone his speakers or as side-by-side speakers. I think you will be more than satisfied with the your TV.

I haven’t had the chance to A/B test against the old HomePod yet. I’m curious how easy it is to hear the difference in real time. Given how many of the updates here can arrive in the form of software updates, it would be an interesting test.

However, it’s worth pointing out that the new device isn’t backwards compatible with previous generations when it comes to this feature. But while I can understand why this would be a problem with an uneven mix like the HomePod mini, this is frankly a huge disappointment for anyone who invested in the previous generation. Even without it, this option is better than starting over.

The power cable is detachable and easy to move. There is no AUX input port here yet, which is also a shame. Plugging in a turntable, for example, is great, but Apple has put all its effort into the wireless music streaming experience here.

We are excited to spend more time with this system soon. The system will arrive on February 3rd.

