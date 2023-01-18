Returnal Launches February 15th on PC, Requirements and Features Revealed





Housemarque and Sony have confirmed that Returnal will officially release on PC on February 15th, giving users of that platform the chance to explore the deadly planet of Atropos, a previously PS5-exclusive destination. In addition, the developer also shared details of the PC features included in this version of the game.

For those looking to get the best performance for their money, Returnal on PC supports Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR, and upscaling so you can boost the quality of your games without sacrificing resolution. Support technology. Added Nvidia NIS for users who don’t have an Nvidia card with DLSS support.

Like other PlayStation games coming to PC, expect ray-traced shadows and reflections. According to Housemarque, the contrast between dark environments and neon bullets is more striking than ever. His two new wide resolution formats of 21:9 ultrawide and 32:9 super him ultrawide are supported. On the audio side of the equation, you can switch between Dolby Atmos, two of his 3D audio solutions, and 5.1 and 7.1 setups for surround sound.

The game’s PC requirements are also quite generous, capable of 720p 60fps performance on older Nvidia GTX 1060 and Radeon RX 580 GPUs. On the other side of the graphics scale, you’ll need an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti or Radeon RX 6950 XT to see all the fancy lighting effects running at 4K 60fps. Storage requires 60 GB of free space on your PC. Much better than Forspoken’s huge requirements. An SSD is required if you plan to play the game on medium or higher graphics settings.

Return PC requirements

Minimum PC requirements for returns

Average performance: 720P at 60fps Graphics settings: Low Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)Intel Core i5-6400 (4 cores 2.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 cores 3.5 GHz) 16 GB DDR460 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

In-return PC requirements

Average Performance: 1080p @ 60fps Graphics Settings: Medium Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB)Intel Core i5-8400 (6 Core 2.8GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 Core 3.4GHZ) 16GB DDR460GB SSD

Recommended PC requirements for returns

Average performance: 1080p at 60fps Graphics settings: HighNvidia RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB)Intel i7-8700 (6 cores 3.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 cores 3.7 GHz) 16 GB DDR460GB SSD

Return Epic PC Requirements

Average performance: 4K at 60fps Graphics settings: EpicAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)Intel i7-9700K (8 cores 3.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8-core 3.6GHz) 32GB DDR460GB SSD

Ultra PC requirements for returns

Average Performance: 60fps Graphics Settings: EpicNvidia RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB)Intel i9-11900K (8 cores 3.5 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 cores 3.7 GHz) 32 GB DDR460GB SSD

Mike Epstein wrote in GameSpot’s review of Returnal: I can’t get over it. Every moment is rushed because you barely dodged a giant purple laser or you don’t know why Apollo-era astronauts are following your every move.

