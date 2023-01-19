Amazon, Meta and Google buy more clean energy than any other company.





Technology companies are leading the way in buying wind and solar power.

Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta, and Google, which is owned by parent company Alphabet, are the top three buyers of wind and solar energy, according to a report released Wednesday by the American Clean Power Association, an industry group.

According to the report, Amazon has contracted 12.4 gigawatts of clean wind and solar energy in the United States by September 2022, while Meta has contracted 8.7 gigawatts and Google 6.2 gigawatts.

These total procurements are the first since the companies announced their first purchases of wind and solar power in the past decade.

The tech sector certainly outperforms other industries in purchasing clean power, but all industries are on the rise. From 2012 to 2022, the amount of wind and solar energy purchased by businesses increased by an average of 73% annually. 1 GW in 2015, 8 GW in 2018 and nearly 20 GW last year.

Wind and solar power procured by companies by year, according to the American Clean Power Association, an industry group.

This switch isn’t just driven by the desire to save the world from climate change. The price of clean electricity is steadily falling. According to the report, costs have fallen by 71% and 47%, respectively, over the past decade.

The technology sector is the clear leader in purchasing clean energy, shrinking 48% of total wind and solar power. The energy, telecommunications, food and beverage sectors were the next largest corporate buyers, signing 9, 8 and 7% of total wind and solar contract value respectively.

Total contracted wind and solar power by industry from the American Clean Power Association, an industry group.

In total, 326 companies have contracted 77.4 GW of wind and solar energy by the end of 2022. That’s enough energy to power over 1,000 data centers or 18 million American homes.

Of the more than 77 GW of contracted wind and solar power, 36 GW or 47% are now in operation, meaning more than half are still under development. The time it takes for a company to purchase wind or solar power and for a project to come online varies depending on circumstances, but most procured projects are expected to come online within the next three years, says American Clean. A spokesperson for Power told his CNBC.

Companies are an important part of the wind and solar power landscape. 16% of wind and solar energy has been directed to businesses by the end of 2022. The remaining 84% goes to other energy buyers such as utility companies.

Texas is benefiting more than any other state as companies increase their purchases of wind and solar power. The company buys clean energy from 540 projects in 49 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, but his 35% of contracted capacity purchased by the company comes from Texas, the report notes. I’m here.

