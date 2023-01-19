If you could invest $1,000 in the stock of Alphabet (Google), Uber, and Meta Platforms:





The stock market had a dismal year in 2022, but the tech sector bore the brunt of the pessimism. The Nasdaq 100 tech index has fallen 33% over the year. It was his worst annual return since 2008, when the global financial crisis rocked the global economy.

But 2023 is a new year, and there are bright spots in last year’s woes. With many stocks in the tech sector trading at their lowest levels in over a decade, this could actually be a long-term entry point into the market. .

Three of the best opportunities right now could be shares in Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOG -0.41%) (GOOGL -0.19%), Uber Technologies (UBER -0.82%) and Meta Platforms (META -1.73%). not. If I were to invest her $1,000 in three people, I would classify them as follows:

Alphabet (Google): $250

Alphabet shares were originally traded as Google. The name change was made in 2015 to reflect the company’s growing diversity beyond its flagship brands. While most of Alphabet’s revenue still comes from Google Search’s advertising dollars, the tech conglomerate now owns YouTube’s video streaming platform, a growing cloud services segment, and even his Pixel smartphone and Nest home. You have a set of hardware products such as devices.

YouTube will get particular attention in 2023 as it continues to tackle the short-form video craze led by ByteDance’s TikTok. YouTube Shorts is building his 1.5 billion monthly user base to rival TikTok, and Alphabet says it’s working on monetization initiatives to make the new format financially successful.

Advertisers often gravitate to platforms with younger audiences, and with over 60% of TikTok’s base under the age of 30, it’s important that YouTube continues to invest in short videos.

Alphabet will receive $250 out of my total investment of $1,000 due to the current valuation as well as the quality of the business. The stock has fallen 39% from its all-time high and is trading at just 18.2 times price/earnings, its lowest level since 2014.

Uber Technology: $250

I would like to allocate another $250 to Uber Technologies stock. Uber Technologies is a platform technology company that dominates the mobility industry, with a successful food delivery and now burgeoning cargo side of the business.

Uber was booming before 2020, but has truly proven its worth during the pandemic by overcoming challenges that seemed impossible. Society has completely come to a standstill, and the ride-hailing business, which was the core of our revenue, has collapsed.

Uber did not capsize and accept its fate. The company recognized an opportunity in food delivery that not only provides access to food while consumers are stuck at home, but also provides a lifeline to struggling local restaurants. Uber Eats quickly became the company’s largest source of revenue.

But those days are now reflected in the rear-view mirror. While society has returned to much of normalcy and Uber’s mobility business has rebounded, growth in food delivery has slowed and could fall behind its core business again in the coming quarters. The point here is that Uber has given an operational masterclass through perhaps the most challenging conditions its business has ever experienced.

Uber has 124 million monthly active users across its segments. But investors should pay close attention to its smallest segment, freight transportation. With revenue quadrupling his in the recent third quarter of 2022 (through September 30), it is already one of the largest logistics networks in the world.

Metaplatform: $500

Most of the $1,000 allocation will go to social media giant Meta Platforms. It’s hard to believe that a company with a portfolio of world-dominant assets like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has fallen 63% from its all-time high. But given the downturn in the advertising market and increased competition, this is the reality.

As consumers spend less, businesses are reducing their marketing investments to consumers for fear of lower revenues, which is slowing Meta’s revenue growth. This is a broader macroeconomic challenge that is likely to be resolved over time. Meta’s biggest headache is TikTok. Yes, YouTube isn’t the only platform facing this threat.

To combat TikTok’s siphoning of advertising dollars from social networks like Facebook and Instagram, Meta added a new short-form video feature called Reels to its core platform. Engagement is picking up, and along with other modern features like Candid Stories and Notes, it should help keep users from jumping to competing apps like his TikTok.

Meta’s valuation is one of the main reasons I allocate $500 out of a $1,000 investment. Based on 2022 final earnings per share estimates, it’s trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of around 15, which is around 39% cheaper than the Nasdaq-100 Index at 24.7x.

Analysts expect Meta’s revenue to shrink in 2023, which is part of the reason for the discount. But if the economy recovers and users continue to respond positively to his new Facebook and Instagram features, ad dollars should return. Additionally, the company has recently been working to cut costs, and these cuts should be directly reflected in its bottom line.

With over 3.7 billion monthly active users across its platform, Meta is one of the safest bets in the social media space, especially at its current stock price.

Alphabet executive Suzanne Frey is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randy Zuckerberg, the sister of Mark Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and her CEO of her platform Meta, is a member of the Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anthony Di Pizio has no positions in any of the mentioned stocks. The Motley Fool has positions in and endorses Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/01/18/if-1000-invest-alphabet-uber-meta-platforms-stocks/

