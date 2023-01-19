HomePod 16.3 Software Beta Adds Humidity and Temperature Sensing to HomePod mini, Find My, Audio Tuning & More





Apple today released the new HomePod 16.3 software beta to accompany the iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3 and macOS Ventura 12.3 releases. The update adds support for the new HomePod and HomePod mini features announced today, along with the surprise introduction of his HomePod in its second generation.

Installing the 16.3 HomePod software adds support for temperature and humidity sensing on both the HomePod mini and the 2nd generation HomePod.

As highlighted this morning, the ‘HomePod mini’ has a dormant temperature and humidity sensor that Apple will eventually activate to use temperature and humidity settings for home automation and device activation purposes. make it possible.

Ambient sounds have been remastered to be more immersive and can be added to scenes, automations and alarms in the Home app. Recurring home automations can be set using Siri commands. Apple has also added its own confirmation tone that plays when a smart home request is made to an accessory in another room or that doesn’t show any visible change. HomePod’s Find My integration also lets you ask Siri where your friends and family are.

Optimized audio tuning improves the clarity of spoken content such as podcasts and audiobooks on larger 1st and 2nd generation HomePod models. Here are Apple’s full release notes for this update:

HomePod software version 16.3 includes support for new HomePod features. This update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements.

– Use HomePod (2nd gen) and HomePod mini to sense temperature and humidity to measure indoor climate – Remastered ambient sounds are more immersive, home app scenes, automation , can now be added to alarms – with Find My on HomePod, ask Siri where a friend or family member is if they share it with you Scheduled home automations with just your voice – Plays Siri confirmation tone to indicate completion of smart home requests for potentially unseen accessories – Audio Tuning optimizes audio content, such as podcasts, for HomePod (see 2nd gen) and HomePod (1st gen) for even greater clarity – Updated volume control on HomePod (1st gen) reduces low volume

The HomePod 16.3 update will roll out next week and will be available to install on HomePod using devices running iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, or macOS Ventura 13.2. The update adds new features to his existing HomePod and enables features for his second-generation HomePod, which launches on February 3rd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/01/18/homepod-16-3-software-beta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos