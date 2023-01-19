How to update your Google Stadia controller for Bluetooth functionality





Google Stadia shut down completely on January 18th, but that doesn’t mean the wireless Stadia controller that was included in the Stadias Premium bundle at launch in 2019 is useless. As well as being a wired USB game pad, it can also be switched to a Bluetooth controller that works with PCs and mobile devices.

There are some issues. First, this process must be completed by December 31st. The second is that it’s a fairly complicated process, probably because the controller usually played his Stadia games to the computer over a Wi-Fi connection. Third, the switch is permanent, but since Stadia is ker-plunk, it’s not a big deal.

Click here for how to change.

Open the Stadia Controller Update Tool

This tool is a browser-based application. Stadia gamepads must be connected to your computer using a USB data cable. This is not the cable that comes with the controller and charges for 30 minutes.

Open the Google Stadia Controller update page in your Chrome browser. At the top of the page you will see a red button that says Switch to Bluetooth Mode. Clicking it takes you to a second page asking what you want to do.[Bluetooth モードに切り替え]the blue to the left of the box[開始]Click the button to accept Google’s Terms of Service and continue.

Check your controller

On the next page,[Chrome に検証を許可する]Click. This will open a dropdown window in the top left of your browser window. You should see stadia.google.com asking for a connection, and the Stadia controller should appear below it.[接続]Click.

Unlock controller firmware

Unlocking the firmware requires entering a few button commands on the Stadia Controller. Here is the process:

Unplug the controller and turn it off. As soon as you unplug it, it should turn off. If it’s still on, or if it powers back on, press and hold the Stadia button (the logo between the bottom thumbsticks) for 4 seconds to shut it down. Hold down the option button and reconnect the controller. An option button is a button that looks like the ellipsis () in the upper left corner. The controller status light (under the Stadia button) should remain off. If it comes back on, start this process over again. Press these four buttons at the same time. (You’ll probably have to put the controller on a table and use both hands.) The buttons to press are Options, Google Assistant (right below that, with his four circles of different sizes), Y, and A. There is no controller feedback when you do this, so don’t expect any rumble or lights. Download the Bluetooth mode update

Proceed to next step. The browser connects to the gamepad in the same way it does when validated.[Chrome にダウンロードを許可する]Click to reveal another drop-down menu. The name of the device may not be the same as before. It could be a Stadia controller, a USB composite device, or the SP Blank RT family. This is still your controller. next,[接続]Click.

Install updates for Bluetooth mode

The next step is easy. On the next page, select your controller (under one of the names used in the previous step) and confirm the installation. The controller is now a Bluetooth compatible controller. It works even with a wired connection.

How to pair your Stadia Bluetooth controller

Stadia gamepad pairing mode is enabled by pressing and holding the Stadia and Y buttons for 2 seconds. Make sure the Stadia button status light is amber and in pairing mode. Go to the device you want to pair and pair the device normally using the Bluetooth control panel. When you turn on your Stadia gamepad later, it will automatically connect to the last paired device.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/guides/23560750/how-to-update-reset-google-stadia-controller-bluetooth-unlock-switch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos