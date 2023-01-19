iOS 16.3 Globally Expands Advanced Data Protection Options for iCloud Encryption





Apple today announced that Advanced Data Protection is expanding beyond the United States. Starting with iOS 16.3, security features are available globally, giving users the option to enable end-to-end encryption for many additional iCloud data categories, including Photos, Notes, Voice Memos, Messages Backups, and Device Backups. provided to. iOS 16.3 is currently in beta and will be generally available next week.

By default, Apple stores encryption keys for some iCloud data types on its servers, allowing users to recover their data if they lose access to their Apple ID account. When a user enables Advanced Data Protection, the encryption keys are removed from Apple’s servers and stored only on the user’s device, so even if the iCloud servers were compromised, Apple, law enforcement, or other No one will be able to access your data.

iCloud can store 14 data categories without enabling advanced data protection, including messages (excluding backups), passwords stored in iCloud Keychain, health data, Apple Maps search history, and Apple Card transactions. We already provide end-to-end encryption for Advanced Data Protection extends this protection to most of the iCloud categories, with major exceptions such as Mail, Contacts, and Calendar apps.

Advanced Data Protection was first released in the US in December with iOS 16.2. Apple said the feature will roll out worldwide in early 2023, so the global expansion is on schedule. To use this feature, all users’ devices must be updated to Apple’s software version that supports Advanced Data Protection in their country. Outside the US, this includes iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3.

Access to iCloud.com is disabled by default when Advanced Data Protection is enabled. Users have the option to turn on data access on iCloud.com. This gives web browsers and Apple temporary access to data-specific encryption keys.

Advanced Data Protection maintains end-to-end encryption for most shared iCloud content, including iCloud Shared Photo Library, iCloud Drive Shared Folders, and Shared Notes, as long as all participants have Advanced Data Protection enabled It is designed to However, Apple says iWork collaboration, Photos’ shared album feature, and content sharing with “who has the link” do not support his Advanced Data Protection.

For more information, see Apple’s Advanced Data Protection support documentation.

