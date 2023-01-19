



CNN—

Best states for men to get divorced.

The best way to dismantle and dispose of the body.

Can you be charged with murder even if there is no body?

These are just a few Google searches done by prosecutors before and after Brian Walsh allegedly murdered, dismembered, and dumped the remains of his wife Anna in a dumpster outside Boston.

Prosecutor Lynn Beeland read aloud the disturbing search in court Wednesday. He had previously been charged with misleading investigators investigating his wife’s disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his defense attorneys have suggested that the evidence against him is not strong.

All but one of the Google searches were after Anna Walsh was last seen on January 1, before her workplace reported her missing on January 4.

Defense attorney Misty Mullis told CNN that Google searches really gave investigators a blueprint for what and where to look.

The investigation, in particular, provided insight into Brian Walsheth’s motives, including his focus on body dismemberment and disposition, as well as investigations into divorce and inheritance, Maris said.

The story is really coming together, she said, and those Google searches were essential in putting the pieces together.

CNN’s Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller similarly said, “He’s basically lining up questions about his plan on Google searches, as prosecutors claim.

Adding to the offensive nature of the searches, prosecutors said some of them were conducted on his son’s iPad.

A timeline of Google searches referenced in court in Brian Walsh’s arraignment on Wednesday and what prosecutors said he was doing at the time:

December 27th:

Best states for men to get divorced.

Jan. 1: Brian and Anna Walshe went to bed around 1:00 or 1:30 a.m. after celebrating New Years with friends, he told investigators, prosecutors said in an affidavit. He told police in an affidavit that Anna Walsh left early that morning for work in Washington, D.C., but there is no evidence that she left home.

4:55 am – Time before you start to smell your body. 4:58 am – How to stop corpses from rotting. 05:47 am – 10 ways to dispose of a corpse if you really have to. 6:25 a.m. – Missing-to-inheritance period. 6:34 am – Can you throw away body parts? 9:29 am – How formaldehyde works. 9:34 am – Lifespan of DNA. 9:59 am – Can partial remains be identified? 11:34 am – Amputation and best disposal of bodies. 11:44 am – How to clean blood from wooden floors. 11:56 am – Luminor detecting blood. 1:08 pm – What happens when you soak a part of your body in ammonia? 1:21 pm – Should I put my crime scene clothes away or wash them?

January 2: Brian Walsh went to Home Depot and paid $450 in cash for supplies including a mop, bucket, goggles, tarpaulin, hatchet and baking soda, according to prosecutors.

12:45 pm – Best hacksaw for cutting. 1:10 pm – Can you be charged with murder without a body? 1:14 pm – Can you identify a body with a broken tooth?

January 3rd:

1:02 pm – What happens to corpse hair? 1:13 PM – What is the rate of decomposition of a corpse found in a plastic bag compared to the surface in the woods? 1:20 pm – Mask with baking soda and make your body smell good.

