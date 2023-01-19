Microsoft lays off 10,000 employees as it appears to cut costs





Microsoft on Wednesday joined the list of tech giants announcing plans to lay off workers due to overhiring and concerns about the economy during the pandemic.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said the company will lay off 10,000 employees to cut costs and refocus on priorities such as artificial intelligence amid economic uncertainty. said to be aiming for

Microsoft had approximately 221,000 employees at the end of June, representing a reduction of less than 5% of its global workforce.

Microsoft joins a string of other tech giants who pulled out after years of feverish hiring to keep up with the pandemic’s surge in online services and the expansion of cloud computing. The technology industry has grown faster than in decades comparable to the expanding dot-com boom of the 1990s.

Microsoft and its peers responded to surging customer demand by essentially hoarding technical staff. But the market slowed last year as workers began to return to offices, inflation squeezed budgets and consumers sought entertainment outside the home.

The reality is that hiring can be adjusted very quickly, says Stiefel analyst Brad Ribach. I don’t think this is a sign of a bigger problem.

The industry slowdown has been particularly acute for smaller tech companies, with those specializing in new concepts like crypto being hit hard. Google’s parent companies, Alphabet and Apple, are the only big players in the industry that have yet to announce major job cuts.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, Nadella said frankly those of us in the tech industry need to become more efficient after the pandemic’s rapid acceleration. I was. He added that the industry must use proprietary technology to demonstrate our own productivity gains.

Still, some of the tech giants continue to measure tens of billions of dollars in profits. In the quarter ending September, Microsoft posted her $50 billion in sales and generated a profit of $17.6 billion. It also continues to return money to investors through quarterly dividends and his $60 billion share repurchase program approved by the board in 2021.

The company’s annual revenue increased by 58% in three years, during which time it employed more than 75,000 people. But rising interest rates and the prospect of a recession have dampened Microsoft’s outlook. The latest quarter reported the slowest growth in five years and warned that further lukewarm results could follow.

Microsoft shares are down more than 1% in Wednesday afternoon trading and are down about 22% over the past year, outperforming many of their peers. The company is due to announce its next quarterly results on Tuesday.

Microsoft could invest another $10 billion in investments in OpenAI, which powers the explosively popular artificial intelligence system ChatGPT, and the potential for video game makers to face global challenges from antitrust regulators. It’s making some big bets, including buying Activision for $69 billion. .

In a message to employees, Nadella said that the layoffs are the ones we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain an important company in this industry that will be merciless to those who do not adapt to platform changes. He said it was a kind of difficult choice.

The job cuts, which began Wednesday and run through March, are the company’s biggest in nearly eight years. Nadella cut about 25,000 jobs from his 2014 to 2015. Microsoft has abandoned his ill-fated acquisition of mobile phone maker Nokia.

Despite high-profile job cuts by tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, the broader labor market remains generally strong. Weaker wage growth has given some investors optimism that the pressure on the Fed to keep raising rates will ease, but employment has only slowed slightly. am.

Engineers and other technical talent skills are still in high demand. Laid-off employees are more likely to find jobs directly in industries such as banking, retail and healthcare, where operations are becoming increasingly digital, rather than at big tech companies, according to labor analysts and recruiters. That’s what I mean.

In a letter to employees, Nadella said customers want to do more with less. He added that he also sees organizations in every industry and region paying attention as recessions continue in some parts of the world and recessions are expected in others. .

The changes, including severance and other restructuring costs, will cost the company $1.2 billion, Nadella said. Microsoft said in its regulatory filings that some of the costs will come from the consolidation of office leasing and changes to its hardware portfolio.

Microsoft makes the Surface line of laptops and tablets, and demand for personal computers has plummeted at the height of the pandemic as businesses and families bought laptops to work and study from home. . The company’s chief financial officer, Amy Hood, told investors in October that the slowdown in her consumer PC sales that began in September will last until at least June.

Nadella said the company will continue to hire in strategic areas, calling advances in artificial intelligence the next big wave in computing.

Other tech giants are also cutting costs. Amazon began what is expected to be a major layoff on Wednesday as part of a plan to cut about 18,000 jobs at the company.

It has been difficult to pull back from Covid over the past year, Doug Herrington, who heads Amazon’s retail and operations business, wrote Wednesday morning in a message to staff obtained by The New York Times.

The company cut costs, but decided it needed to take further steps to improve its cost structure so it could continue to invest in the customer experience that attracts customers to Amazon and grows its business.

Herrington wrote that the company will continue to invest in areas such as healthcare and groceries.

Business software company Salesforce announced plans this month to lay off 10% of its workforce, or about 8,000 employees. And Facebook’s parent company, Meta, said late last year that he was laying off more than 11,000 jobs. .

