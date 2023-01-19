FTC Update (December 19, 2022, December 30, 2022)





The FTC was anything but quiet during the holidays. While the agency is primarily involved in lawsuits against Meta, it’s also taking action in other industries, including financial and health products.

Monday, December 19, 2022

Consumer Protection Bureau: Consumer Privacy

The FTC has announced two record-breaking settlements involving Epic Games and its popular game Fortnite. In its federal court complaint, the panel alleges that Epic violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). This is because we collected personal data from children without first obtaining their parents’ verifiable consent and enabled text and voice communication by default in our users, settings. It harmed children and teens. Separately, the FTC alleged that Epic used dark patterns to trick players into making unnecessary and fraudulent charges without parental involvement. The proposed federal court order would bar Epic from enabling default voice and text settings for certain children and teens without parental consent, violating COPPA to prevent Fortnite users from previously Request that Epic delete much of the personal information collected by you. We have established a privacy program that addresses FTC complaints and undergoes regular independent audits. The committee voted 4-0 to refer the civil penalties complaint to the Department of Justice and file a federal order with the Department of Justice. The Department of Justice subsequently filed a complaint and prescribed order in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, to which Commissioner Christine S. Wilson agreed. Separately. The proposed executive order would require Epic to pay $245 million to refund customers, and prevent Epic from charging consumers through dark patterns or otherwise without their affirmative consent. to prevent Epic from blocking access to a consumer’s account that is disputed by an unauthorized charge. The Commission voted 4 to 0 to issue a proposed administrative complaint and accept the consent form. FTC Chairman Lina M. Khan commented: [p]Protecting the public, especially children, from online privacy violations and dark patterns is a top priority for the European Commission, and these enforcement actions demonstrate that the FTC is cracking down on these illegal activities. is clearly shown in Attorney General Vanita Gupta said the proposed federal court order would send a message to all her online providers that collecting a child’s personal information without parental consent is unacceptable. said.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Consumer Protection Office: Health Advertising and Marketing

The Commission has released updated health product compliance guidance for health product marketers. This guide is designed to ensure that health product benefits and safety claims and advertisements comply with Sections 5 and 12 of the FTC Act and that the health product claims are true and It should not be misleading and should be backed by scientific evidence. Revised for the first time in 25 years, the guide expands from just dietary supplements to include all health-related products, including foods, over-the-counter drugs, health devices, diagnostic tests, and health-related apps. The new guide also expands discussion of the amount and type of evidence needed to substantiate health-related claims and meet the FTC Acts’ competent and reliable scientific evidence standards.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Competition Bureau: FTC v. Meta Platform

Two of the FTC’s actions against Meta Platforms, an administrative complaint and a request for a preliminary injunction regarding Metas’ acquisition of Within Unlimited, continue to progress. In administrative proceedings, Meta filed his motion to stay on August 26, 2022, noting the outcome of the preliminary injunction and his Metas motion disqualifying Chairman Khan from participating in the Meta/Within transaction. wait for the result. The Commission has not yet ruled on this motion and recently extended the response deadline to January 17, 2023, even though an administrative hearing is scheduled for January 19, 2023. . Motion for disqualification as soon as possible. In the preliminary injunction proceedings, Judge Edward Davila presided over multiple evidence hearings, including the testimony of Mark Zuckerberg, and will reach a decision by the end of the year on whether to block the acquisition of Withinn by Methus pending administrative proceedings. The European Commission has unanimously issued a joint statement in response to the negative Wall Street Journal article. According to the article, FTC officials traded more stocks and funds than any other major institution, including investments in technology stocks. In a statement, the Commissioner not only endorsed our careers staff, but also demanded compliance with the FTC’s ethics rules, set clear expectations for staff conduct, and threatened the appropriate authorities if these rules were violated. promptly report to

Friday, December 23, 2022

Consumer Protection Bureau: Credit and Finance

The Commission entered into a consent order with Mastercard on allegations that Mastercard compels merchants to process debit card payments through its own payment network rather than through a competing debit payment network. The FTC complaint alleges Mastercard violated the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010. The FTC further requires that when a consumer makes a payment through an ewallet (such as Apple Pay) that includes a Mastercard debit card, Mastercard will require merchants to route the ewallet transaction through Mastercard for processing. , alleging that as a result, merchants had to pay Mastercard a fee. The Consent Order prohibits Mastercard from prohibiting the ability to forward the routing of ewallet transactions to other payment card networks.

Monday, December 26, 2022

Consumer Protection Office: Children’s Privacy

The FTC has decided to extend the public comment period for rulemaking petitions to prohibit the use of design practices that optimize certain Internet engagements for minors. Prior to this vote, the public comment period he had set to end on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Commissioner Christine Wilson voted against the extension and separately.

