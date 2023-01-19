Game over for Google Stadia – but will it require cloud gaming?





Google Stadia, the tech giant’s ill-fated venture into the video game industry, died just over three years later.

Launched in November 2019 with the goal of hitting a space long dominated by Microsoft’s Xbox, Sony’s PlayStation, and Nintendo, the game’s executives hoped players would quickly ditch their traditional consoles. and seemed confident that he would bring his hobby to the cloud.

But while Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and others have seen us embrace mass streaming of movies and TV, Google’s hopes that gamers will do the same don’t seem close to coming to fruition. did not.

The report suggests that an internal target of 1 million monthly active users (Netflix has 223 million) was not met, peaking at around 750,000 in 2020.

It was never enough for a company of Google’s size. Its closure was confirmed last year, starting a countdown clock that ends at 8am UK time on Thursday.

Developer Mike Rose, founder of studio No More Robots, told Sky News about the demise of Stadia:

Image: Stadia’s Phil Harrison at the March 2019 Launch Event

No More Robots were still working on a game for the platform when the closure was announced, but had few releases to date.

In its first few years, Google attracted blockbuster franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Doom, and FIFA, but nothing came close to the success traditional consoles had become accustomed to.

Gamers are a notorious tribal group, and for them to abandon their brand loyalty to their platform of choice, something very special has to happen.

And while Stadia has never built a massive library of compelling exclusive games, what made the service its only home no longer exists, raising concerns about game preservation.

Its closure was marked with Worm Game, the final release Google used to test the feature internally.

But never mind the game. Stadia had other issues.

Image: Stadia’s game library delivered some blockbusters but never came close to rivals

The movie and TV streaming giants have gone global by leveraging technology to make it accessible from almost anywhere, as well as matching business models.

For one month’s fee, you can watch thousands, anywhere, anywhere.

Stadia may have been available on everything from smart TVs to smartphones, but its pricing strategy (admittedly during the first 18 months of its release) was never compelling.

Required to stream games at the highest quality possible, its Pro subscription tier offers a relatively small selection of titles far from the massive libraries that have lured people elsewhere. Did.

For everything else in the service, including the aforementioned FIFA and heavy hitters like Assassin’s Creed, players had to pay the same full price as required on other platforms.

This was a tough sell, as Stadia’s version of the popular game was typically considered inferior to its console cousins, but Google is offering a refund as part of its good farewell tour.

Image: Stadia has promised to bring quality games to a wide range of devices over the internet

Gamers want to stream?

Arguably the most existential question Stadia faced was whether game streaming was viable.

Moments when Amazon’s movies momentarily drop in quality or require buffering are admittedly annoying, but they’re nothing compared to the impact a dodgy connection can have on your game.

While Xbox and PlayStation controllers connect directly to the console via cable or Bluetooth, Stadia controllers control games played on remote servers hundreds or thousands of miles away.

Also, the latency between button presses and on-screen actions can be fatal.

Even Netflix knows this – it’s stepping into the game, but offering a download option instead of streaming.

Image: Xbox Game Pass proves to be a far more compelling subscription service than Stadia

“The Future of Video Games”

Stadia doesn’t have to be the death knell of cloud gaming.

Despite the setbacks, No More Robots’ Mike Rose has boldly declared cloud gaming to be “the future of video games.”

It’s hard to imagine cloud gaming going mainstream until blazing fast internet speeds are truly mainstream.

But industry leaders Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft all offer game streaming to varying degrees. They haven’t made the fatal mistake of building their entire platform on top of it, but it’s becoming a higher priority.

Xbox Game Pass, the industry’s closest thing to ‘Netflix for games’, increasingly offers a vast catalog to download on consoles as well as stream on phones and tablets, with more than 25 million subscribers. is holding

It might be game over for Google Stadia, but don’t count the crowds just yet.

