Can Google Search Predict Demand for Medical Devices?





A medical technology industry analyst at Needham & Co., who tracks Google search trends for 20 elective medical procedures, says interest is near or above pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts Mike Matson, David Saxon and Joseph Conway wrote in a note to clients that “Google Trends data may provide insight into the level of consumer interest in elective procedures. We believe there is: “Google Trends can track the level of interest in a particular topic over time based on the number of searches for that topic.”

This is another predictive data point for medical technology manufacturers to consider as they manage supply chain volatility and uncertain demand from hospital staff shortages.

RELATED: Device developers get creative to connect with doctors

Analysts at Needham say their calculations show that year-over-year changes in Google Trends correlate well with the growth rate of the medical technology market.

“To assess the correlation between Google Trends and overall medtech market growth, we analyzed quarterly Y/Y growth in interest levels for all 20 elective procedures we track in the US and globally. and compared them with the medtech market growth rates from the market model,” the analyst wrote. “His Y/Y quarterly average change in US interest levels for all 20 elective procedures for the period Q1 2020 to Q1 2023 is highly correlated with the growth of the medical technology market. (correlation coefficient = 0.97).”

They compared US treatment searches for the second week of January to weekly averages for the first seven weeks of 2020. Searches for procedures in the United States were found to be 106% for orthopedics, 109% for general surgery, and 95% for cardiovascular.

Compared to the previous week, 13 out of 20 elective procedures showed improvement centered on angioplasty. Heart valve surgery was the biggest loser in search interest.

Analysts also found increased interest in the final month of 2022. Searches for all 20 elective procedures in his 90 days, which ended Jan. 14, increased by 5% year-over-year compared to the same period last year. Cardiology was up 7%, orthopedics was up 4%, but general surgery was down 3%.

Analysts are also tracking five aesthetic procedures, reporting 113% interest compared to pre-pandemic. However, in the 90 days ending January 14th, the number of searches for these procedures decreased by 8% year over year.

The analysts said their findings were supported by Alcon, Alphatech, Attricure, Axonics, Boston Scientific, Cardiovascular Systems, CONMED, Globus Medical, Glaucos, Haemonetics, Hologic, Inmode, LivaNova. – Said it was related to the publicly traded medical technology companies they cover, including Masimo and Medtronic. , Merit Medical, NuVasive, OrthoPediatrics, Paragon 28, Penumbra, RxSight, SI-BONE, Sight Sciences, STERIS, Stryker, Surmodics, Teleflex, Zimmer Biomet.

RELATED: The Medtech Big 100 Is Bigger Than Ever

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com/google-trends-search-interest-medical-device-demand-forecast/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos