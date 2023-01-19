Google shares its priorities for 2023





Google, through the Chrome DevRel team, recently shared some recommendations for optimizing the performance of Core Web Vitals in 2023.

Core Web Vitals collect key factors in the page loading experience as users access and interact with elements. They are loading speed (maximum content paint or LCP), visual stability (cumulative layout shift or CLS), and interactivity (first input delay or FID).

These factors can guide a series of changes to improve your site’s performance. But which of the possibilities has the most impact and should be prioritized? That’s what the team shared, and you can find out below.

Loading speed (LCP)

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) is a metric that measures how quickly a page fully loads content for a user.

LCP measures loading speed by rendering time to the moment the largest element appears on the screen. Half of all websites today have problems related to this factor.

To stay within load limits, you need:

Make sure the LCP resource is discoverable from the HTML source. Generally the largest element of the page is the image and should be found with standard HTML attributes like this: Also Give priority to loading LCP resources on the page. fetchpriority=”high” attribute Also A tag to load the LCP image. Optimize your documents and Time to First Byte (TTFB) resources using a CDN (Content Delivery Network) to ensure the first document response arrives as quickly as possible. Visual stability (CLS)

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) is a metric that measures the frequency and severity of unexpected layout changes on a page. This change occurs when the element moves while the user is interacting with it.

Below are the visual stabilization actions Google has listed as a priority.

Explicitly define the size of all content loaded on the page. This can be done via width and height attributes (or equivalent CSS properties). Make sure the page is suitable for backforward caching. Pages that have started using this mechanism have significantly improved visual stability. Avoid animations/transitions that use CSS properties that affect layout. Prefer transitions and animations that use the CSS transform property whenever possible. Interactivity (FID)

First Input Delay (FID) is a metric that measures how fast a user responds when they first interact with a page, such as clicks or JavaScript controls. This is something most websites already dominate, but there is always room for improvement.

FID measures the time, in milliseconds, between a user’s first interaction and the time the site is able to process a response to that interaction. This delay can be caused by other processes, such as loading large JavaScript files in parallel.

These are the main actions that can improve the responsiveness of your website.

Avoid or break long tasks by breaking them into smaller tasks so that the browser has more chances to adjust. Chrome DevTools[ソース]is under[カバレッジ]Avoid unnecessary or unused JavaScript that can be found in tabs. Avoid large render updates. To do this you can: Keep the Document Object Model (DOM) small. Use CSS containment.User experience remains a priority

The quality of your experience on a page depends on many factors. However, focusing on the elements shared in this article is a priority among SEO analysts and developers to improve usability and achieve top positions in Google’s search results. .

As in previous years, Google released a number of new updates in 2022. But ultimately, all his SEO work centers on improving the user experience. The more useful the content and the better the usability of the site, the better the results for your brand.

