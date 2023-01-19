TikTokers make 2023 all with vintage gala phones





We all know that everything in life is cyclical. Trends always come and go. Usually this applies to fashion and design trends, but Gen Z also applies to technology.

In 2023, Generation Z will bring back the foldable phone.

The hashtag #bringbackflipphones has over 24.6 million views on TikTok. The cost of switching to old phones is led by Sammy K (@skzzolno). She said a conversation with a friend of hers about children struggling with depression and the impact smartphones had on them was what prompted her to make the switch.

In the video, she gives a detailed breakdown of going to the store, buying a galaphone, and buying a prepaid minute card.

The late 90s/early 2000s aesthetic is often pursued. With the recent resurgence of vintage technology, disposable cameras and film video cameras have become a staple of young creators’ lives.

The idea of ​​having a flip phone is not a new trend either. One of Samsung’s flagship phones right now is the Galaxy Z Flip. It’s a smartphone, but it can feel like a foldable, foldable phone. The revival of old flip phones is just totally leaning towards the trend.

Even young celebrities like Camila Cabello are jumping on the vintage phone bandwagon.

One of the perks of owning a galaphone is going out at night. Smartphones have all-white cameras, but flip phones still have low-quality cameras. But they can naturally create the aesthetic that young people seek.

story continues

The latest iPhone 14 Pro has a 48-megapixel main camera, while the smartphone’s main camera, which Sammy K shows off on TikTok, has a 2-megapixel main camera.

In addition to wanting a certain aesthetic (like @tatumponzer87) for on-the-go photos, some people try to use flip phones to protect themselves from smartphone life.

This particular TikTok creator used a flip phone for 30 days at the end of 2022. He titled his journey and recorded the events.

This is one of the healthiest things I’ve ever done and I definitely recommend trying it.

According to CNN.com, foldable phones will become ubiquitous in the near future. Expect to see more foldable phones, whether it’s an upgraded Samsung version of the flip phone or a more traditional version.

A post by TikTokers about vintage gala phones in 2023 first appeared on In The Know.

