Japan’s First Surgical Robot: Technological Innovation in the World of Medicine





As the automation of surgery progresses rapidly, the first domestically produced surgical robot appears. Hinotori, developed by Medicaroid, is expected to break into a market that has been almost monopolized by foreign companies.

The new surgical robot was approved for manufacturing and marketing in Japan in August 2020. This robot is equipped with his four robotic arms that replace the surgeon operating the robotic arms from a distance. The surgeon performs surgery while checking detailed 3D stereoscopic images.

Development of Hinotori began in 2015 by Medicaroid, a joint venture between Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Sysmex Corporation. Kawasaki is an industry pioneer that developed Japan’s first industrial robot, and Sysmex is a leader in medical testing and diagnostic technology. Hinotori utilizes the technical capabilities of both.

Expanding opportunities for robotics

Robotic surgery is expanding into more and more medical specialties such as urology, gastroenterology, and gynecology. As of June 2022, it has been introduced to 28 medical institutions, including university hospitals). Six months later, by December 15, 2022, 840 surgeries had been performed at hinotori.

Surgery using endoscopic surgery support robot “Da Vinci” manufactured by Surgical Co., Ltd. (provided by Nissei Hitachi General Hospital)

From 1999 to 2022, the da Vinci Surgical System (da Vinci), manufactured by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in the United States, almost monopolized the market for surgical robots. However, since the patent expired in 2019, many companies have entered the market.

Starting at around ¥200 million (US$1.56 million), the Firebird is small, inexpensive, and gaining momentum. Medicaroid predicted in June 2022 that he would have about 20% of the domestic market share by mid-2024, two years after the start of sales.

The surgical assistance robot “Da Vinci” is used by a doctor who operates the arm while looking at the monitor. October 13, 2012 At Wakayama Medical University (Sankei Shimbun) Expansion of use of surgical robots

Surgery is evolving from the conventional “laparotomy” to “laparoscopic”, which does not require an incision in the abdomen. Instead, the instrument is inserted through the smallest possible incision.

Laparoscopic surgery is a surgery with less burden on the patient because the incision is small, there is little bleeding, and the postoperative recovery is quick. On the other hand, surgical instruments require a certain amount of experience and skill.

Surgical robots have become highly automated and advanced systems that compensate for the limitations of human laparoscopic surgery. As such, the adoption of these robots is growing at around 13% per year.

Surgical robots are particularly prominent in prostate cancer surgery. Robot-assisted surgery surpassed traditional laparoscopic surgery in 2013, according to a survey by the Japan Society for Endoscopic Surgery. An increase in the number of robot-assisted surgeries covered by insurance is also driving growth.

Surgical robot of the size for general Japanese

Hinotori’s compact design is designed to fit the typical Japanese physique. In addition, the robot arm has 8 joints, and it can perform detailed work with smooth movement like a hand. The know-how of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, which excels in industrial robot technology, is concentrated here.

Another advantage of robots is that they don’t make you tired or your hands shake. This is used in conjunction with a detailed 3D image monitor placed in a so-called surgical ‘cockpit’. From there, the surgeon can operate “as if they were operating inside the body.”

Therefore, it is evaluated that the burden on doctors is less than that of conventional products even during long-time surgery.

Hinotori’s “Cockpit” area (Courtesy of Medicaroid)

A doctor at a Japanese university hospital who has performed more than 1,000 surgeries with the US-made robot ‘Da Vinci’ said, “The ‘Da Vinci’ machine is big. Very rarely,” he said. But hinotori solves this problem. From a surgeon’s point of view, this is a huge improvement. ”

The demands placed on the instruments used in surgery are very high. No interruptions allowed.

On the other hand, it takes a lot of training to operate Hinotori. On the other hand, doctors who have used da Vinci have many things in common, so I think it is easy to switch to Hinotori. At least it saves training time.

Hinotori’s eight joints (provided by Medicaroid) Future domestic surgical robot development

Japan is one of the world’s leading producers of industrial robots. However, domestic production of medical robots has lagged behind, and the industry has relied on imports.

A venture company of Olympus and Tokyo Institute of Technology has been developing surgical robots since the 2010s. However, Medicaroid was the first to put it into practical use. Medicaroid was a latecomer in the industry, but listened carefully to the needs of surgeons in the field. The increased use of Hinotori is likely a reflection of product improvements and reliability.

Instruments at the tip of the arm can be improved and extended more than ever before by using AI to analyze how surgeons, armed with data from previous surgeries, perform surgeries. In this way, the wealth of data obtained from advanced surgical robots can be effectively used to comprehensively improve medical care and even support hospital management.

Many related manufacturers have entered the market, and further development of the domestic market is expected.

In addition, we will start a demonstration experiment of a “remote surgery” system that utilizes a dedicated high-speed communication line. It connects major urban healthcare systems to local hospitals, allowing doctors to operate remotely by guiding and supporting robots from hundreds of kilometers away, as if they were in the same room. can do.

Japan’s first surgical robot “Phoenix”. (Provided by Medicaroid) Overseas expansion

Currently, we are preparing for marketing approval in Europe and the United States, where advanced medical care is widespread. As for the Asia-Pacific region, the company recently established a base in Singapore to prepare for sales in the region. It is also expected to spread in this region where the economy and medical infrastructure are growing rapidly.

Medicaroid has set a sales target of ¥100 billion (US$780 million) in its surgical robot business by the end of March 2031.

war and medical technology

Advances in medical technology are closely related to war. There are many aspects of medicine that have transitioned from military to civilian use. For example, it starts with the medical tape invented during the American Civil War in the 19th century. Other examples include hemostats, blood transfusion and transfusion systems, X-rays, prosthetic hands and legs, hearing aids, nursing and rehabilitation technology.

The surgical robot “Da Vinci” also has its roots in war. It is a medical device jointly developed for military medical use by an American university and the US Army.

Ironically, the innovations developed to treat war-wounded soldiers and protect against biological weapons are now being reflected in advances in medical technology for the general public.

Author: Hidemitsu Kaito

