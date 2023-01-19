



The Google logo is visible through broken glass in this illustrated photo taken in Krakow, Poland. February 28, 2020.

Search Revolution and Evolution

Many of us who were born before the internet age remember life before search. I asked people who had the knowledge, went to the library, used the yellow pages to get answers to simple questions.The internet changed everything. In just six years, from 1995 to 2001, we moved from a bulletin board system (BBS) to a browser-accessible website, linking and searching aggregators and his online directory. . We’ve seen Yahoo and free, volunteer-curated link directories like the Open Directory Project (ODP) become the leading online yellow pages for the entire Internet. It was a real surprise to navigate to any directory and find links to relevant websites with detailed instructions. It was paradise. The era of search engines. Yahoo also added a search window to the top of the page. But the pages were heavy, slow, and inaccurate.

Rod Schrock, president and CEO of the newly formed AltaVista Company, claims in the news Conference held in New York on January 26, 1998.

Getty Images

Altavista then took the market by storm. It’s a simple one-line search interface that provides fast and relevant results. Many search engines competed for accuracy and coverage. If I didn’t find the link I was looking for, I searched Yahoo, Altavista, Bing. And overnight, everyone switched to Google. It gave decent results and was fast.

The rise of the Google search empire

Google was founded in 1998 while Larry Page and Sergey Brin were completing their PhDs. Student at Stanford University, California. They have developed a new type of search engine called his PageRank. It harnesses the power of the link structure of the World Wide Web to improve the quality of search results. This was a huge improvement over existing search engines such as AltaVista and Yahoo, which relied on keyword matching to provide search results.

Google quickly became popular and was able to raise a lot of money to expand its business and improve its search technology. By 2000, Google had become the top search engine on the Internet, surpassing competitors such as AltaVista and Yahoo.

In 2003, Google introduced many new features, such as the ability to search for images and news, and the ability to personalize search results based on your personal search history. These features helped Google solidify its position as the top search engine, and by this time it had a dominant position in the market.

Google continued to innovate and introduce new products and services, including Google Maps, introduced in 2005. This online mapping service greatly improved the existing mapping service and quickly became popular among users.

File July 8, 2010 file photo shows Eric Schmidt, CEO of Google, in the middle, Sergei, co-founder of Google Brin (left) and Larry Page attend the annual Allen & Co. Media Summit in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Copyright 2010 AP. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Google Maps used a combination of satellite, aerial, and street-level imagery to provide detailed and accurate maps of places around the world. It also has features such as turn-by-turn navigation and real-time traffic updates, making it a valuable tool for drivers and commuters.

Google’s dominance in the online mapping market was further cemented in 2007 with the acquisition of popular mapping service Waze. The acquisition gave Google access to his Waze’s large user base and crowdsourced traffic data, allowing it to further improve the accuracy and usefulness of its maps.

Today, Google Maps is the most widely used online mapping service and holds a near monopoly position in the market. We continue to innovate and introduce new features such as indoor maps and augmented reality to stay ahead of our competitors.

From Retrieval to Knowledge Generation – Era of Large Language Models

Google as it exists today hasn’t changed much in the last 20 years. Yes, it’s faster, has more features and coverage. Also, only Microsoft and Apple have created a proprietary ecosystem where they can only compete in some areas. However, the basic functionality and user experience remain the same.

And in 2022, ChatGPT has changed the paradigm again. Now, instead of searching for a link with a short explanation, you can ask the platform a very complex question or give it a task and it will either give you a complete answer to the question or complete the task. increase. No more links as output – what an experience! And thanks to generous support from Microsoft, the system is surprisingly fast and nimble, with answers in near real time. The interface, ease of use and overall experience with ChatGPT is phenomenal. OpenAI beat Google in its own game of simple, fast and convenient. Even a generative system expert who used GPT-3 for over a year was in awe of ChatGPT’s performance. My company uses Transformers for target discovery and generative chemistry in both biology and chemistry platforms, and these tools are used industry-wide. However, these models are used for narrow tasks and are used in combination with other models. When it comes to text, ChatGPT is just next level. So addicted that I co-authored with his ChatGPT an academic paper and used it to discuss complex philosophical issues. Microsoft now supports OpenAI on a large scale, so this is probably just the beginning. This is a new revolution and the real confusion came from usability.

The End of Google Search Dominance?

Let’s admit it. Most of us love Google products. Traveling in China, I miss Google. The world won’t switch to chat overnight, and Google has time to respond.

In fact, it was scientists at Google who made the groundbreaking breakthrough in Transformer Neural Networks that paved the way for GPT-3. In 2017, at a conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NIPS, which he later renamed to NeurIPS), a Google scientist presented his seminal paper titled Attention is all you need. By January 2023, the paper had been cited more than 62,000 times, making it one of his most cited papers in AI. And Ian Goodfellow, one of the greatest generative AI scientists he is, the inventor of Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN), left Google where he worked at OpenAI before moving to Apple. , now his AI subsidiary at Google, is back at DeepMind. Both Google Brains’ in-house AI team and DeepMind have published multiple papers on Transformers, and Google even launched his bot called LaMDA.

Screen capture of seminal paper on Transformer neural networks

Dr. Alex Zabovonkov

However, Google’s experiments were not well received, and Google’s own employees were responsible for these problems. LaMDA was accused by one of his engineers of being racist, while another called it sentient.

These challenges, lack of vision, and Google’s focus on commercializing large-scale language models have allowed OpenAI to dominate the market. A new deal with Microsoft will no doubt serve as a warning signal to Google. Like Yahoo in 2000, Google became too big and too bureaucratic to work at the fast-paced, transformative pace of startups. Demis Hassabis seems to be focused on winning a Nobel Prize, speculation based on recent Scientific Advisory Board announcements, and building an Isomorphic lab. However, we should expect Google to respond and release some competing tools in 2023.

Prepare for the battle of the Titans!

With the growing popularity of ChatGPT and Microsoft’s announcements about the integration of OpenAI tools across the ecosystem, we expect many teams specializing in large-scale language models to switch from pure research to rapid application development. . Google may add his GPT features to its search engine, Docs, and Assistant. You can also expect new his GPT-enabled tools from Apple and Amazon. Likewise, we should expect Amazon to enable his entire AWS ecosystem with his GPT capabilities via the cloud. The competition is certainly great for his NVIDIA, which not only supplies bullets to the Transformer neural network war, but also develops his cloud-based Transformer solution.

An AI-generated image of a gorilla with a Google logo on its journey

Alex Jabolonkov and Midjourney

Regardless of who comes out on top and gets the most users, 2023 will be a great year for generative AI across all industries, and Google could win as the technology permeates the world more deeply. It will be expensive.

Big Opportunity for Publishers

How much proprietary data do nearly every AI company pitching to venture capitalists have? ChatGPT has also demonstrated the power of algorithms trained on public data such as Wikipedia and book repositories, but they often fail to generate accurate responses for queries containing specific domain knowledge. This presents great opportunities for Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, which owns Nature, and publishers such as Elsevier. These publishers own the copyrights to millions of full-text scientific articles and books. With the advent of Transformers, these original texts have become highly valuable.We are finally entering the age of data economics, especially in healthcare. We should expect these publishers to develop tools to track the provenance of generated content and invent new licensing models for their own data. I wouldn’t be surprised to see big tech companies buy these publishers.

shanghai stock market display

getty The Wild Wild East – China further separated, evolved and grown with AI

With a population of over 1.4 billion people, China generates an enormous amount of data. Also, Google does not have access to this data in the same way it can access it in the West. Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba and other large-scale technology his players are currently working on large-scale language models and developing their own tools. Given the abundance of proprietary training data in China and the availability of public data in the West, we expect these players to develop highly sophisticated knowledge generation tools to compete globally. need to do it.

This is a part of the cover illustration of "Dating AI: A Guide to Falling in Love with Artificial Intelligence".

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD Epilogue: The Impact of Search on Generational Shifts

Advances in generative AI are staggering and impact every industry on the planet. It’s an exciting time to be alive as we’ll be seeing the ‘before’ and ‘after’ as well as the impact of mobile phones, the internet and social networks.

At the time of writing this article, I believe it will be used for training and generation in large scale language models. I also hope that Forbes.com will figure out a way to monetize this content. Generative models trained on Forbes.com content offer real economic benefits.

As the race of generative systems dominates search, this article will not be lost like many forgotten books, articles, and links on the Internet that have been deprioritized or deleted by the search age. Everything recorded is used for training and generation. It is important that we strive to be the best version of ourselves in order to provide quality content for the future of humanity. It’s also a privilege to be an author and Forbes contributor published before the great generative revolution, as it showcases original content created without the help of GPT. The value of each article goes up exponentially as it is not only read by thousands of humans, but is immortalized as part of many generative platforms around the world. It’s time!

