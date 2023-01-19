AI Trends for 2023 – The UK targets innovation rather than regulation of the AI ​​sector.Mofotech





Through 2023, the UK will continue to maintain its leadership position in the AI ​​sector — emphasizing support for the AI ​​industry rather than advancing the legislative agenda.

In 2022, the UK government will issue an AI Regulatory Policy Paper and AI Action Plan, confirming its intention to depart from the EU regulatory regime. The UK also made a proposal regarding the handling of intellectual property rights, which is one of the key aspects of AI. In both cases, the UK appears to be taking an approach that prioritizes innovation over regulation.

In 2023, the UK may introduce new copyright and database rights exceptions allowing text and data mining (TDM) for all purposes. Intellectual Property Rights Owners may not opt ​​out of their rights, but safeguards to protect their content are still retained. This is primarily a requirement that content subject to TDM must be legally accessed. As such, rights holders will be able to choose the platforms on which their work will be published, including charging for access. We can also take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity and security of our systems.

This exception is intended to speed up the TDM process, which often bodes well for AI development, and to make the UK more competitive as a location for AI developers. Previously, the TDM exception applied only to non-commercial purposes.

Meanwhile, the UK government has rejected other AI-related proposals. The UK has no plans to change its IP laws for computer-generated works. This means that works without a human author retain copyright protection, and have a unique place in Europe. We may modify, replace or remove protections.

There is also no change to UK patent law protection for AI-invented inventions. In response to UK government consultations, most respondents agreed that changes to inventor law should be internationally harmonized and not implemented piecemeal. Given the increasing contribution of AI to the R&D process, the patentability rules need to be changed so that if AI technology reaches a stage where it can truly be “invented,” inventions conceived by AI will Everything should be patentable.

While there are no imminent policy changes in the UK, the UK Supreme Court may consider a test case on patentability issues for AI-derived inventions sometime in 2023.

This post is part of a series on trends in artificial intelligence for 2023 written by MoFo attorneys.

