A tech hub that fosters entrepreneurship and innovation





The IUO Hub was established to bridge the digital divide after Ehizua Hub and Igbinedion University Okada signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote digital innovation and technopreneurship.

By making affordable and quality education accessible to all students, the Igbinedion Hub will foster innovation and entrepreneurship, bridging the financial and digital divide, according to the statement.

The partnership’s flagship hub will debut on Airport Road in Benin City, Edo in the first quarter of 2023.

Hub features included state-of-the-art virtual studios, smart classrooms, co-working spaces, game rooms, multimedia studios, and a large indoor foyer with sophisticated design.

Vice Chancellor of IUO, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye, ​​described the innovation hub as a platform for students to develop innovative skills.

Ezemonye says he uses it as a platform for students to grow into innovators and ideas to become patented products.

As previously announced by the duo, the partnership expands on existing collaborations between Ehizua Hubs and Torrens University in Australia to study online, get upskilled from the Igbinedion Hub and fund their education with a Sterling Bank EdPay loan. and provide students with the option to continue. Education at Torrens Campus in Australia.

In addition to facilitating college admissions, scholarships and online program support, the Igbinedion Hub offers Ehizua Hub and IUO micro-qualifications and industry-recognized certificates for upskilling.

The statement added that participants were also empowered through the Job Assistance Program, Innovation Support Program and Corporate Venture Capital.

Hubs advance the University’s mission and ensure it remains relevant to local, regional and international needs.

This development will make IUO the first private university in Sub-Saharan Africa to drive innovation and digital technology entrepreneurship to meet the growing demand for creative tech talent in the gig economy and the jobs of the future.

Ehizua Matthias, Managing Director/Founder of Ehizua Hub, said: We have several offers and even offer a coworking space for students.

