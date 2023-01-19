Google removes embedded podcasts from search results





Google has quietly removed embedded podcasts from search results. This means the user will no longer be able to listen to podcast episodes directly from her SERPs.

This change was first spotted by Podnews. Podnews has received confirmation from a Google spokesperson that the deletion was intentional.

This change affects the ability to listen to individual podcast episodes without leaving Google, a feature released in 2019.

Google will continue to include links to podcast episodes in search results, but users won’t be able to listen to them directly from the search page.

Instead, users are directed to the website where the podcast is hosted.

A Google spokesperson said the decision to remove embedded podcasts from search results was made to provide a better user experience.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for our users,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Podnews.

It’s unclear how this would improve the user experience other than creating a leaner SERP.

Google hasn’t given any advance notice, but the Google Podcasts app hasn’t been updated in 18 months, so it’s not unexpected that embedded podcasts would be removed from search results.

The move is likely to face disappointment from searchers who use the feature on a daily basis.

On the other hand, this change may lead to more individuals subscribing to podcasts as it will not be possible to find and listen to podcasts quickly.

Google’s decision to remove embedded podcasts from search results may be part of a larger strategy to phase out the Google Podcasts product.

The fact that the app hasn’t been updated in over a year indicates that it may be headed for Google’s graveyard.

However, this does not mean that Google will abandon the podcast industry entirely.

In 2021, a Bloomberg report revealed that YouTube was looking to hire someone to oversee its podcasting business.

This suggests that Google is committed to improving the podcast experience on YouTube and does not want to compete with them in that space.

According to a 2022 study conducted by Edison Research, YouTube is the leading platform for listening to podcasts, followed closely by Spotify.

That said, it makes sense why YouTube is a podcast priority for Google.

It’s worth noting that YouTube achieved this level of popularity without having a specific podcast category.

Until August, YouTube didn’t have a specific podcast category. Users had to search for them manually.

If Google discontinues the Podcasts app, the company may shift its focus to YouTube. This could mean the YouTube Podcasts app is around the corner.

Featured Image: Primakov/Shutterstock

