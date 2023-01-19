Disability Tech is a game changer for 2023 and beyond





Bernard Kiira is Director of Innovate Now, Africa's first disability technology accelerator

innovate now

People with disabilities are stepping into a new world of opportunities as they become increasingly dependent on mobility devices and technological advances in hardware, software and peripherals.

This sea change is evident as the conversation about disability shifts from cost to value, responsibility to innovation potential. There are some exciting trends driving this change.

For the first time in history, rising societal expectations, rapid progress in technological innovation, and massive amounts of capital dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion are combined to build an inclusive economy.

Until now, disability technology has been overlooked as a multi-trillion dollar global market bigger than China. Disability is a transit point for the entire world population. As people age and the proportion of non-communicable diseases rises, the global disabled community is expected to grow from 1.5 billion to 3.5 billion, or 130%, by 2050.

The demand for disability assistive products and services is huge and growing. People with disabilities are currently experiencing crisis levels of unemployment and a lack of capital investment in early stage solutions.

Regina Gina Kline, Founder and Managing Partner of Enable Ventures and its partner program SmartJob, and Bernard Chiira, Director of Global Disability Innovation Hubs (GDI Hubs) Innovate Now, are collaborators in recognizing these trends, It is currently the leader of the Crossroads of Obstacles. and the technical community. Klein founded Enable Ventures as her first impact her venture fund dedicated to closing the wealth gap for the disabled while achieving competitive market rate returns. Chiira leads the Innovate Now accelerator. It is a major force behind building a disability technology ecosystem in Kenya.

This fall, Enable Ventures and SmartJob launched the Moonshot Disability Accelerator Initiative as part of the Clinton Foundations Clinton Global Initiative (CGI). The Moonshot Initiative will support 10 global accelerators, including Innovate Now. These accelerators work with early-stage entrepreneurs innovating at the intersection of disability and technology, ready for investment by Enable Ventures and other venture funds.

Klein is a civil rights attorney, a former member of the Obama administration, and an entrepreneur turned entrepreneur who founded and led a company. Enable Ventures invests in solutions that break down persistent barriers, put resources in the hands of entrepreneurs with disabilities, and provide early-stage companies with solutions that improve the lives of people with disabilities. The first fund of its kind is part of the Sorenson Platform of Funds, an initiative led by world-renowned business leader Jim Sorenson, president and founder of the Sorenson Impact Group.

Enable Ventures Founder and Managing Partner Regina Gina Kline and President Jim Sorenson, Founder of Sorenson Impact Group at The Remarkable Tech Summit in San Francisco, October 2022

Michael O’Donnell, ShinyRedPhoto

Chiira first stepped into the startup world in 2014 while working at Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya. Obstacle innovation. When I heard the word, I found my calling, says Kiira, a charismatic leader with disabilities in his ecosystem of African startups. Innovate Now is Africa’s first disability technology startup accelerator. Based in Nairobi, his Innovate Now, a partnership between GDI Hub, Kilimanjaro Blind Trust, Norad and ICT Norway, builds on the foundation of his UK aid-funded AT2030 programme. This accelerator teaches AT entrepreneurs how to build a foundation for entrepreneurial success while driving social change. Now in its third year, the accelerator has 37 assistive technology startups in various stages of growth, all looking to access capital for growth. His one of those companies is Hope Tech Plus. It aims to remove barriers for the visually impaired using proprietary wearable AI computer vision and haptics technology. Kiira believes that people with disabilities are seeking to participate in the innovation economy around the world.

Chiira and colleagues in Nairobi, Kenya

innovate now

Chiira and Kline are committed to helping the disability-friendly technology builders we design with all of us in mind to become part of the core economy. After all, the disability community already has the fingerprint of innovation with digital tools like SMS text messages, audiobooks, and virtual systems for working from home. Given the passion and drive of this duo, it may only be a matter of time before we see a roadblock at the heart of technology design innovation.

You can listen to the full interview with Chiira and Kline for this post here. Keira and Klein have been nominated for the 2023 Compassionate Leaders Circle Award for their inspiring work. Submit recommendations and highlight the people who inspire you.

