Both Microsoft and Google must bear the cost of AI





Competing with Google has long been a click away. But even Microsoft could find that the cost of delivering those clicks is prohibitively high in an AI-driven world.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that it is moving quickly to incorporate OpenAI’s artificial intelligence tools into its products and services. This includes an OpenAI chatbot called ChatGPT. ChatGPT launched just a month ago and has skyrocketed in popularity as users flocked to the tool. The tool spits out conversational answers to your queries and even lets you write complete essays and poems, much to the chagrin of educators around the world.

CEO Satya Nadella told a Wall Street Journal panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that all Microsoft products are part of the same AI capabilities to completely transform their products. said to be equipped with

Microsoft has already invested $1 billion in OpenAI and is reportedly looking to invest more in the startup, so it’s surprising that it’s interested in using the technology. not. But the news was also another undesirable development for Google. Google’s core search business could be threatened by the question-answering capabilities of technologies such as ChatGPT.

The New York Times reported last month that ChatGPT’s Nov. 30 launch prompted Google executives to declare Code Red internally. global market.

Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet fell nearly 1% on Tuesday, down nearly 10% since the launch of ChatGPT, the worst performance of a tech giant and three times the Nasdaq’s loss rate during that time. Microsoft shares rose slightly on Tuesday, while his Nvidia, which specializes in artificial intelligence chips that both companies use in their data centers, rose nearly 5%.

We believe ChatGPT’s prowess and consumer traction will be a near-term threat to Alphabets’ multiples and a boost for Microsoft and Nvidia,” UBS analysts wrote in a recent report.

In fact, ChatGPT does not appear to be fleeting. According to Similarweb data, daily visits to the tool’s homepage recently surpassed 20 million, nearly doubling the number of daily hits he generated two weeks after the site was launched.

But investors may be ahead of the curve when it comes to impact on Google. Not all web queries are created equal. Especially those that generate revenue through advertising links. ChatGPT specializes in natural language queries that generate human-like answers.

However, not all of these answers contain the correct information, and it’s difficult to trace its source. In a recent report, Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik said there is a big difference between general information retrieval queries and monetizable queries, adding that his ChatGPT shortcomings regarding the latter are obvious. I was.

Google also has ingrained public behavior to rely on. According to StatCounter, the company has powered more than 90% of global Internet searches since at least 2009. Even Microsoft’s launch of Bing in the middle of the year didn’t really reduce Google’s market share.

Ultimately, incorporating AI tools such as ChatGPT could be costly for both companies given the computing power required. Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak estimates that ChatGPT’s cost per query is about seven times his Google’s cost for traditional search queries.

That multiple could drop by a factor of four once OpenAI gains access to the lowest tier of Microsoft Azure cloud services, Nowak estimates. But it’s still a sizable gap and reflects the costs Microsoft may incur as it embeds ChatGPT and other of his OpenAI tools deeply into its products.

Such pressure is premature. Investors are more interested in the earnings of both companies as revenue growth is expected to slow significantly this year. Alphabet’s operating margin is expected to drop 27% this year from 2022, but it’s still about 5% above his three-year pre-pandemic average. Meanwhile, Microsoft is expected to maintain its own margin above his 40% line for his third consecutive year unmanaged since 1999.

That might explain why Microsoft ultimately chose to follow other key tech workers in layoffs. The company announced Wednesday morning that it plans to lay off about 10,000 employees, less than 5% of his workforce. Many expect Google’s parent company to make a similar move soon.

How to spend more money when investors want to go out less is a question even ChatGPT can’t answer.

This article is published from a news agency feed without text changes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/microsoft-and-google-will-both-have-to-bear-ai-s-costs-11674057974465.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos