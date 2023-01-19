Corporate hunger for climate technology





Climate tech was vaccinated against the worst symptoms of shrinking startup funding in 2022, but it wasn’t entirely defenseless. As the excellent Climate Tech VC newsletter reports, with an overall investment of around $40 billion last year, he’s surprisingly spread across over 1,000 deals. The latter statistic jumped more than 40% in 2022 versus 2021, reflecting the diverse world of climate innovation.

This probably won’t surprise most readers of Climate Tech Weekly, but the revelation could be: SE Ventures, the venture arm of digital automation and energy management company Schneider Electric.

As of early December, ABB had invested at least $100 million in 10 startups, including energy analytics firm Tallarna, battery maker Northvolt AB and green hydrogen venture Hydrogen Optimized, reports Bloomberg Green. . Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Omid Vajri said, “Cleantech is the perfect place to invest. The danger is that ABB could fall behind its peers in seizing this opportunity. That’s it.”

The total amount of corporate venture money focused on climate-related tech in 2022 has yet to be announced, but it is roughly in line with a report released late last winter by Pitchbook, a research firm that catalogs VC investment trends. I doubt they look the same. The study found that corporate funding will see him commit about $23.2 billion to climate technology in 2021, double what he did in 2020. Some of the most active companies include Mexican cement company Cemex, Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, US airline United and global technology company Amazon. Microsoft and US automaker General Motors. It’s worth noting that the most visible climate technology funder on this annual list is Energy Impact Partners. It takes its cues from dozens of corporate strategic partners, many of whom have large legacy businesses in the energy and fossil fuel sectors.

The rationale for these investments by large companies is very simple and selfish. It accelerates the development of technologies that can contribute to companies’ emissions reduction goals, with potential for mainstream adoption and acquisition options that may help in the future. companies need it.

But the venture approach isn’t everything. Alongside these corporate climate tech venture funds, there are dozens of startup accelerator programs sponsored by multinational corporations. The promise is to evaluate how quickly these approaches can scale.

looking for real solutions

As we reported in June, one of the most high-profile corporate climate technology accelerators was launched in 2018 by Anheuser-Busch InBev and backed (and jointly) by AB InBev, Coca-Cola and Colgate-Palmolive. Funded) 100+ Accelerator. and Unilever. The initiative will receive funding of up to $100,000 to support his pilot in the field for 6-8 months by selected companies. If the project is successful, corporate sponsors are looking for ways to scale it up, AB InBev CSO Ezgi Barcenas told me. “We may be the first large enterprise client for these companies.”

The program announced last fall that 46 startups were selected from more than 1,700 applications, Barcenas told me. (The accelerator has worked with about 70 companies so far, so this is a huge expansion.) More than 200 people were involved in screening and interviewing applicants. “Designed by my team [the program] And managing it, but the people who have the role to benefit from these innovations are actually the ones sourcing the solutions.

Generally speaking, startups are chosen because they address specific challenges that at least one corporate partner seeks to address in circularity, smart agriculture, water management, climate action, and inclusive growth. Take up the issue of food waste. Rise Products (from Cohort 1) is working on ways to turn spent grains from the brewing process into high-protein flour. Or renewable energy. Sunman Energy (from cohort 3) commercializes lightweight, glassless and flexible solar panels that can be installed on uneven building facades. That module is installed at the AB InBevs brewery in Wuhan, China.

Cohort 4 is the first cohort where inclusive growth and biodiversity were used as the lens of selection. The latter focus is represented by three analytics and artificial intelligence companies: Svarmi (helping companies assess risks in natural capital), BeeOdiversity (assessing pollination processes), and Conservation X Labs (wildlife watchdog) doing.

I’ve already talked to some startups in Cohort 4. Among them are Waterplan (which we wrote about his tech entrepreneur or aquapreneur in this article) and her Zafree Papers, an Ethiopian woman-owned company.

Zafree is working on a business plan to turn pulp from agricultural waste such as barley, wheat straw and banana stalks into a source of “tree-free” paper for packaging. Co-founder and CEO of the company Bethelhem Dejene said the company is working with his AB InBev on a pilot to turn materials into collapsible cartons for six-packs of beer and other beverages. I’m in. Today, much of the waste used in Zafrees’ products is typically incinerated, so this could provide another source of income for small farmers, Dejene told me. . “This market validation will allow us to operate on a much larger level than we currently operate,” he said.

The biggest benefit of an enterprise accelerator like the 100+ Accelerator comes in the form of connections. According to Barcenas, each participating company will have a project sponsor—a business unit that wants some tangible result—and a project manager to keep the fieldwork on track. “Sponsors cover the costs, and mentors help with aspects of the business where founders may need support.”

One of my personal missions for 2023 is to focus on corporate venture funds and accelerators. It focuses on helping businesses embrace and benefit from climate technology breakthroughs that accelerate their own climate challenges.So consider this a public invitation to reach out to me [email protected] With suggestions for what seems to be writing a recipe for success.

