Working on an iPad-like display for controlling Apple, smart home, FaceTime chat and more





Apple is designing a new display to be used for smart home management purposes, Bloomberg reports. This device becomes a sort of low-end iPad that can be used to control HomeKit devices, stream videos, make FaceTime calls, and more.

It’s designed to attach to walls and other objects using magnetic fasteners, so it blends in better with your home than an ‘iPad’. Such products compete with devices such as Meta Portal and Amazon’s Echo Show.

Bloomberg’s past rumors have described the device as being similar to the HomePod and Apple TV and intended for home use rather than on-the-go use. Apple is also exploring larger smart home display options, with a product combining an “Apple TV” set-top box, smart speakers and a “FaceTime” camera in the works, but the project has been pushed back.

At the moment, Apple is targeting a 2024 launch of smart home displays like the iPad.

