How UTSA Built One of the Most Innovative Tech Hubs in the Nation | UTSA Today | UTSA





When UTSA leaders set out to build the facility that will house the Data Science Department and the National Security Joint Center, they embraced open collaboration among students, faculty, researchers, and NSCC partners while creating a layered structure. We needed to create an environment that included physical and network security.

“We have created a space where UTSA students and professors can regularly interact with senior executives at national laboratories and publicly traded technology companies as easily as ordering coffee from their local cafe. NSCC of.

UTSA Chief Technology Officer and Deputy CIO Nassos Galiopoulos said: We wanted to integrate these partners for a joint project, but we had to deal with this from a technical point of view so as not to compromise security. “

To ensure the most robust and resilient infrastructure possible, UTSA University Technology Solutions adheres to Mature Cybersecurity Practices (NIST-800-53), Enhanced Security Posture/Zero Trust (NIST-800- 207), and focused on three main areas of micro-segmentation or competence. Segment and encrypt traffic on your network (NIST-800-171).

San Pedro I, which supports the work of graduate students and other researchers in the new building, has a Tier 3 data center with 64 racks and a 2-megawatt generator to keep life going even in potentially turbulent weather. can promote the safety of To ensure data center security, UTSA has developed an advanced proprietary security system. The university team took inspiration from the airport industry to design the data center architecture, creating multiple security zones that differed from the typical cage model. Each zone meets various controlled access criteria and has enhanced auditing capabilities.

Zero Trust framework standards assume that networks have no traditional edge and can exist anywhere, physically and elsewhere, including local, cloud, and other locations. They uniquely address the modern challenges of today’s business, such as protecting remote workers, hybrid cloud environments, and ransomware threats. Built on Zero Trust standards, UTSA’s own infrastructure requires all users to be authenticated, authorized, and continuously verified to access applications and data.

MATRIX: San Pedro I has dozens of research areas, including AI Consortium for Human Wellbeing, Open Cloud Institute, bioinformatics, cyber-informatics, mechanical engineering, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and smart laboratories. I have. Transportation and related fields.

To protect the university’s most important asset, its network and the data it stores, UTSA University Technology Solutions invested in micro-segmentation technology as part of its Zero Trust buildout. This technology divides the San Pedro I data center into smaller segments down to the individual workload level, enabling security controls and services to be personalized to users. This allows universities to segment traffic on their network and encrypt it in a way that only certain devices can see it.

In addition, micro-segmentation allows teams to apply specific security policies to each layer of the stack based on function without having to install multiple physical firewalls, maintaining system integrity in a customized manner for each zone. increase. This approach makes the enterprise much more resistant to attacks.

“Watching the team design a Zero Trust network while addressing all federal and state requirements has been truly inspiring. Kendra Ketchum, Vice President of Information Management and Technology said, “The most anticipated result is that researchers and partners spend less time doing science.”

To monitor online traffic and malicious activity, the first floor of San Pedro I houses a cybersecurity operations center with an attached war room. This area allows 15 agents to cooperate in threat intelligence activities and act accordingly. Special technology allows UTSA to quickly identify suspicious activity (attempts to communicate with sites hosting malicious content) and respond accordingly.

The space will provide hands-on learning opportunities for UTSA students to experience in a hands-on environment how artificial intelligence and machine learning can be combined to advance cybersecurity practices.

