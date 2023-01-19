



Prosecutor: Brian Walsh’s Google history contained hints on dismemberment search, body disposal

He is accused of murdering his wife, Anna Walshe, who disappeared on New Year’s Day.

Updated: January 18, 2023 8:19 PM EST

Prosecutors say the Massachusetts man made repeated searches for information about the decomposition and disposal of the corpse in the hours and days after his wife was last seen alive. Brian Walshe appeared in court Wednesday morning on murder charges. His wife, Anna Walshe, went missing on New Year’s Day. It was entered each from a long list of Internet searches and from the early hours of January 1, exactly when Anna Walsh was last seen alive. Biland said the search was conducted on Brian Wolsey’s cell phone and his iPad, which belongs to one of the couple’s sons. at 4:55 am ‘How to stop body rotting?’ 47 min “How much does a missing person inherit?” at 6:25 am “Can I throw away body parts?” at 6:34 am “What does formaldehyde do?” 9:29 am “How long does DNA last?” at 9:34 am “Is it possible to identify a partial corpse?” 11:44 a.m. “Blood Sensing Luminor”, ​​11:56 a.m. “What happens when you soak a part of your body in ammonia?” at 1:08 p.m. 1:21 PM Background of the incident: Anna Walsh was reported missing on January 4th, but has been missing since New Year’s Day. Her husband, Brian Walsh, was arrested on Jan. 8 for misleading police investigations. Brian Walshe has been charged with murdering her Ana Walshe on January 18th. Brian Walshe, awaiting ruling in a federal lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s counterfeit paintings, was to report his planned move: At a hardware store, he bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies in cash. I bought it. Another video showed him buying a rug at another store, including Wolsey’s COVID-19 vaccination card for her, a matching necklace she wore, and a hacksaw. , hatchets. Many of the bodies had blood on them and were linked to the Walsh couple through DNA, prosecutors said. The Children and Families Service obtained custody of the couple’s three children. 1:10 p.m. “Can you identify a corpse with a broken tooth?” At 1:13 pm, “Can you mask or make your body smell nice with baking soda?” says that what Brian Walshe was looking for was something like this: “What’s the best state for a man to get divorced?” Mary Ellen O’Toole, former FBI profiler and director of the forensics program at George Mason University, says Internet searches are eye-opening . “The search was appalling,” O’Toole told 5 investigator Karen Anderson. O’Toole said he found progress quickly. “The more you search, the more you learn and the more sophisticated the answers you get.” involved in the crime itself. “Not directly, but that… seems like a pretty amazing move to bring a kid’s iPad into that situation.”

Quincy, Massachusetts —

In court, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beeland told the judge some evidence that authorities had not previously released to the public.

It contains a long list of Internet searches, each with the exact time entered beginning early in the morning of January 1, the day Anna Walshe was last seen alive. Beland said the search was conducted on Brian Walshe’s phone and an iPad owned by one of the couple’s sons.

Search for January 1st:

at 4:55 am “how to stop body rotting?” 4:58 am “how to tie up”, 5:20 am “if really needed 10 Ways to Dispose of a Corpse at 5:47 a.m. “How Much Do Missing People Inherit?” at 6:25 am “Can I Discard Body Parts?” at 6:34 am “Formaldehyde 9:29 a.m. “How long does the DNA last?” 11:34 a.m. How to clean blood from wooden floors?” 11:44 a.m. “Blood Sensing Luminor” 11:56 a.m. What happens if you soak it in ammonia?” at 1:08 pm “Should I throw away or wash my clothes in the field?” 1:21 pm Background: Anna Walsh was reported missing on January 4th However, he has been missing since New Year’s Day. Her husband, Brian Walsh, was arrested on Jan. 8 for misleading police investigations. Brian Walshe has been charged with murdering her Ana Walshe on January 18th. Brian Walshe, also awaiting ruling in a federal lawsuit over counterfeit paintings by Andy Warhol, was supposed to report his planned move: At a hardware store, he bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies in cash. I bought it. Another video showed him buying a rug at another store: Wolsey’s girlfriend’s COVID-19 vaccination card, a matching necklace she wore, a hacksaw, Hatchet. Many of the bodies had blood on them and were linked to the Walsh couple through DNA, prosecutors said. The Department of Children and Families obtained custody of the couple’s three children.

Search for January 2nd:

12:45 p.m. “Best hacksaw for amputation” “Can you be charged with murder without a body?” 1:10 p.m. “Can you identify a body with a broken tooth?”

Search for January 3rd:

“What happens to the hair on the corpse?” at 1:02 pm “What is the decomposition rate of the corpse found in the plastic bag compared to the surface of the forest?” Can you do it?” 1:20 p.m.

Beland also said in one December 27 search that Brian Walshe was looking for: “What are the best states for men to get divorced?”

“It’s not a divorce, Brian Walsh is believed to have dismembered Anna Walsh and dumped her body,” said Beland.

Former FBI profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole, director of the forensics program at George Mason University, says Internet searches are impressive.

“The search was appalling,” O’Toole told 5 investigator Karen Anderson.

O’Toole says he discovered progress quickly.

“There is an educational process going on,” O’Toole said. “The more you search, the more you learn and the more sophisticated the answers you get.”

O’Toole said Walshe involved the children in the crime itself by using the children’s iPads to conduct the search. “Not directly, but that… seems like a pretty amazing move to bring a kid’s iPad into that situation.”

