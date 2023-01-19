Hansel Phelps launches technology investment arm





Based in Greeley, Colorado, Hensel Phelps launched Diverge to foster the technology needed to meet productivity, efficiency and safety goals in the decades to come. Diverge is a new investment firm that works directly with technology startups to shape industry-changing innovations.

Brad Jeanneret, senior vice president of Hensel Phelps, tells Construction Dive: We’ve been investing ad-hoc for years, but Diverge adds real focus and structure to what we’ve been doing to invest in the future.

Led by Hensel Phelps innovation leader Thai Nguyen, the four-person team at Diverges is tasked with not only providing solutions to the pain points that hamper daily operations, but also discovering and fostering new technologies that are shaping the industry. I’m here.

Nguyen told Construction Dive that the industry will be disrupted. We want to be part of the turmoil, not passive. Diverge is strategically aligned to achieve this.

Diverge partnered with Shadow Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in built environment startups, to build a portfolio of companies with the potential to advance the way the construction industry plans, builds and manages projects.

Seeding 14 startups

The portfolio already includes 14 startups, including LEED and ESG reporting platform Green Badger. Constructn.ai, an AI-powered construction management platform. and his Rabbit, a financial management software provider. Diverge encourages new companies to bring pitch decks and is ready to accept new submissions for evaluation.

Diverge was founded to provide structure and strategy for financial investments and to provide a means to more formally partner with early-stage startups. In addition to capital, Diverge provides real-world feedback from end users and experts within Hansel Phelps Enterprises.

Tai and his team thoroughly evaluate these new companies and build relationships with them to not only make sure they are successfully piloting projects, but also whether they are companies they want to invest in. You are responsible for evaluating

According to Nguyen, Diverge provides startups with a way to develop a deeper and more meaningful relationship with Hansel Phelps after the startup’s solution is implemented in the field.

A lot of times, after the job is done, they don’t really know where to go from there, he said.Startups need sustainability and scale. We can provide a process to grow and get better. Ultimately, the day will come when it becomes a viable solution, not just for Hansel Phelps, but for the entire built environment.

Jeanneret added that Diverge is more than technology.

He said we were looking at innovation in every aspect of our business. Thais Group has identified areas where we believe there are solutions that can truly enhance our business, and he leads R&D to understand if the solutions actually deliver the desired results.

In addition, establishing an innovation incubator within the company will facilitate communication throughout Hensel Phelps.

Our business has many moving parts. Diverge adds structure to innovation efforts to enhance communication across the organization, Jeanneret said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.constructiondive.com/news/hensel-phelps-launches-contech-investment-arm/640629/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos