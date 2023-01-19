AWS Star Innovative Solutions Plans to Acquire 1,000 New SMB Customers





Jan 18, 2023

AWS channel chief Luba Borno and AWS CEO Adam Selipsky push partners to help small to medium enterprise customers at scale. Innovative Solutions CEO Justin Copie says they can't do it alone.

Innovative Solutions CEO Justin Copy

Innovative Solutions, a fast-growing AWS partner, is launching a massive customer rate to acquire 1,000 net new small and medium business (SMB) customers with the help of AWS, resulting in 200 new I am planning to hire an employee.

Innovative Solutions CEO Justin Copie told CRN:

“AWS wants us to build our sales team, understand our customers’ business needs, and help them align the right AWS technology to fit their business. We’ve built these customized technology sales teams to help guide these SMB customers in a very efficient way,” said Copie.

Copie is bullish on its AWS partner strategy for 2023, as AWS channel chief Luba Borno and AWS CEO Adam Selipsky push for a “partner obsessed” strategy.

“Ruba and Adam see the role of partners as taking all of these small to medium business customers to scale. “They need a multitude of partners who align with vetted AWS core values, such as Innovative, which is why they are investing in partnerships with companies like ours. .”

AWS Signs Strategic Agreement

This month, the 150-employee Rochester, NY-based company began a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to align its sales, marketing, and delivery teams to serve the SMB and startup markets. accelerated adoption of cloud services for

An AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Innovative Solutions builds new practices in data analytics and machine learning to support customers, while expanding its portfolio and investing to list the company’s solutions on the AWS Marketplace. planning.

The strategic collaboration agreement between AWS and Innovative Solutions comes at a time of explosive growth in the public cloud market, a market where AWS dominated the likes of Microsoft and Google.

A Forrester report predicts that the public cloud market will balloon to $1 trillion by 2026, more than double the $46 billion market in 2022.

In fact, the IT research firm points out in a report that AWS is responsible for keeping parent company Amazon profitable in recent questions. Forrester estimates that cloud infrastructure services will account for nearly $500 billion in his revenue in 2026.

Borno said that in the past 24 months, AWS has seen a “significant increase in demand and adoption of cloud solutions” in the SMB market.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with innovative solutions and help companies grow their customer base, bring new products to market, and continue their journey to the cloud,” said World of AWS. Borno, Vice President of Wide Channel and Alliances, said in a statement.

Innovative Solutions CEO Copy is bullish about his company’s new deal with AWS.

“I think we can probably double what we’ve built with this deal with AWS. ‘The opportunities are enormous’

In an interview with CRN, Copie details his plans to drive large-scale SMB sales and AWS adoption in the SMB market beyond 2023.

