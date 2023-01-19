Biggest Retail Tech Stories on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





abka Group to Showcase Abka Nano Autonomous Store Powered by AiFi and Microsoft at NRF 2023

The abka Group joined Microsoft this week at NRF 2023 in New York.

Microsoft’s booth (#4503) showcased abka Nano, an autonomous store concept that has been in development for over a year and a half under the umbrella of abka Future.

Attending this prestigious event is not only an opportunity to establish new partnerships, but also showcase abka as one of the world’s most innovative companies in the retail industry.

Warsaw has become the world capital of autonomous stores thanks to our concept. I am delighted to have the opportunity to introduce this project to a global audience.

We want to show how new technologies created in collaboration with our partners can make life easier and free up our customers’ time.

Ottonomy.IO Announces Ottobot Yeti

Ottonomy.IO showcased Ottobot Yeti at NRF 2023 in New York this week, touted as the first autonomous delivery robot capable of unmanned deliveries.

This includes an automatic sliding delivery hatch that opens to deliver items without the need for manpower.

Linnworks CEO Callum Campbell Steps Down as E-Commerce Specialist, Replaced by Chris Timmer

Linnworks, an e-commerce inventory and order management software company, has a new CEO.

After more than five years in the top position, Callum Campbell stepped down and was handed over to Chris Timmer.

Verint Strengthens Customer Engagement Platform with Acquisition of Qudini Retail Technology

Verint announced it will expand its customer engagement platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions.

Qudini is privately held, based in the UK and employs around 20 people.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Majority of consumers say retail technology improves overall shopping experience

According to a study released by Shekel Scales at NRF 2023, 90% of consumers believe technology will significantly improve their overall shopping experience.

Nearly 60% of 573 respondents cite technology that speeds and simplifies the self-checkout process, but more than 30% help make getting in and out of stores as quick and easy as possible I said I want the product.

Ecommerce Performance Heat Map: Download Your Free Grips Report Today

Now that Christmas is over, Grips Intelligence has released its first complete view of consumer e-commerce activity across major retail categories by week through the end of 2022.

Download your free report today to find out: Which categories were most impacted by the return to in-person shopping? The latest spending trends to help your 2023 ecommerce strategy.

Same Day Delivery Specialist Chipp Adds Clare Warden to Advisory Board

Chypp, a full-service e-commerce and same-day delivery solution for retailers and shopping malls, has appointed Clare Warden to its Advisory Board.

In a LinkedIn post, the company said: Clare brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team throughout her career including her roles on PICKUP, Kroger and GameStop.

Wardens’ most recent role was as Vice President of Products for PICKUP. This is a same-day delivery startup for large, bulky spaces.

RBR Banknotes and Coins Survey: Surge in Retailer Demand for Cash Automation Solutions

According to RBR, the number of cash-automated devices installed in retail stores will grow by more than 20% between the end of 2019 and 2022, reaching more than 900,000.

This was despite the increased use of electronic payments around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which puts the use of cash under even more pressure than before.

Cash usage remains high in many countries in Asia, Africa and the Americas, but even in markets where cash usage is declining or stagnating, retailers are looking for ways to make banknotes and coins more efficient. I keep doing it.

Deposco hooks up skincare brand Dermalogica to expand operations across Europe.

Deposco has signed a new customer with Unilever branded skincare company Dermalogica.

The news follows Deposco’s announcement to launch operations across Europe.

Dermalogica chose to implement the company’s Bright Suite solution due to its ability to support Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) order fulfillment.

Exploring new approaches to logistics and fulfillment requires consolidating multiple acquired brands into a single, efficient DTC operation to further support the relationships Dermalogica already has with professional and end-consumer customers. driven by gender.

