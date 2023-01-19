Giro claims the new Aries is their lightest MIPS Spherical helmet ever,





According to Giro, the new Aries is the lightest MIPS Spherical helmet ever and is ranked #1 for injury risk reduction by the influential Virginia Tech Institute.

The spherical design with MIPS protection debuted in 2018 at the Giro Aether. For 2020, it’s been revamped with a lighter, less bulky package in the lid of the all-rounder’s Helios.

The brand has set out to further improve the protection the helmet offers with the Aries.

The goal of the new helmet was to create an improved successor to the Aether that offers increased protection, reduced weight and optimized aerodynamics, comfort and cooling.

New Giro Aries Helmet What You Need to Know Claimed 265g (medium) lightest spherical helmet design Ranked #1 for injury risk reduction by Virginia Tech Lab.New Aura II Reinforced Arch 4% less aero drag than Aether 2.3% cooler than Aether Safety

The Aura II reinforced bridge is made from a shatterproof translucent polymer.Warren Rossiter/Our Media

The Aries is Giros’ latest helmet with Spherical technology utilizing a unique ball and socket design with the MIPS Brain Protection System.

The Giros Spherical system takes the idea of ​​the MIPS slipplane, but instead of using a thin liner between the helmet and the pads or fixing the pads to an elastomer, Giro combines two EPS shells . One is inside the other, anchored to an elastomeric anchor on the ball end and fits into a socket in the lower shell. This allows for uninterrupted 360-degree movement.

Minimal padding is a key feature of the new Aries.Warren Rossiter/Our Media

Giro developed the helmet in the DOME lab at Scotts Valley HQ (with MIPS engineers).

Aries’ two-piece construction allows the Giro to optimize protection through the first impact with high-density EPS foam on the outside. The lower density of the inner layer buffers and absorbs energy before it reaches your head.

Every Giros Spherical helmet design to date has received the highest five-star rating from the highly respected Virginia Tech lab, and the new Aries continues that trend. In fact, Aries ranks #1 among all helmets tested by Virginia Tech.

weight

At 309.9g (large), it is the lightest Spherical MIPS helmet made by Giro.Warren Rossiter/Our Media

A key component of these improvements is the development of the AURA II reinforced arch.

These twin bridges (made of translucent, shatterproof polymer) are designed to add structural integrity without adding weight.

Giro claims the Aries is 5% lighter than the Giro Aether and measures 265g.

Aries is claimed to be lighter and colder than Aether, which has gone beyond its previous range. Warren Rossiter/Our Media

Giros’ all-rounder/gravel helmet, the Helios Spherical, weighs 310.8g (size L) and the Aries sample we received weighs 309.9g (claimed 300g) for the same size.

This makes Aries Giros the lightest spherical product with the smallest margins. However, Helios has far less aggressive vents than the race-oriented Aries.

cooling

Large, forward-facing vents are designed to channel cool air across your head.Warren Rossiter/Our Media

The Aries’ low volume design combines a huge front vent and large exhaust ports with a minimum width of 20mm for forward facing vents.

A single open center front vent is 60 mm wide and 30 mm deep, with five additional front-facing vents running the length of the crown.

At the rear, there are 6 large exhaust vents that help expel free-flowing air across the scalp.

Large rear exhaust vents help keep the air flowing.Warren Rossiter/Our Media

Internally, a new herringbone pattern of deep grooves and cutaways combine to further reduce heat build-up.

Aries’ vent combination is much more open and expansive, but the inner channel is also more inclusive.

The herringbone-like pattern of the internal channels is designed to allow air to flow to the scalp.Warren Rossiter/Our Media

Giro claims 2.3% better cooling performance than Aether (which itself is 2% more efficient than Helios).

Aries has 24 total vents.

comfortable

Silicone eyewear grippers are integrated into the front side vents.Warren Rossiter/Our Media

Giro says it has worked extensively on both improving the shape of the helmet and reducing the number of pads required in the design.

In fact, inside there is only a thin U-shaped pad on the top of the head and two 30mm deep pads.

Multiple pads can be both heat traps and moisture sinks, so Giro believes that reducing these while improving airflow will make the helmet more comfortable.

The new brow pads have silicone beads to wick moisture away from your eyes.Warren Rossiter/Our Media

These pads are made with Giros’ new Drycore technology. This, according to the brand, uses internal silicone beads that create a barrier and keep moisture away from your brows. No more.

Adjustments are made by the Giros Roc Loc 5+ Air fit system, which offers 4cm of horizontal adjustment and volume control via the fine-tuning dial.

Pricing and range details

Giro Aries in matt anodized blue.Giro

Giro Aries in Matt Anodized Harbor Blue.Giro

Giro Aries in matt black.Giro

Giro Aries in matt carbon/red.Giro

Giro Aries in Matt Cole Space Green.Giro

Giro Aries in matte white.Giro

Aries is priced at $300 / 320 / AU$499 / 289.99 and comes in S, M and L sizes.

Initially available in six colorways: Anodized Matte Blue, Matte Anodized Harbor Blue Fade, Matte Black, Matte Carbon Red, Matte Coal Space Green/Black, and Matte White.

