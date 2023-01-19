New MacBook Air with 3nm M3 chip rumored to launch in late 2023





According to a report from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes today, Apple will release a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2023, which could feature a 3nm chip. The chip is likely to be Apple’s next-generation M3 chip, offering faster performance and improved power efficiency compared to Apple’s current 5nm chip.

“The supply chain is focused on the more affordable MacBook Air, which is expected to be refreshed in the second half of 2023 and likely to feature 3nm processors,” the report cites industry sources. The report doesn’t provide any additional details about the MacBook Air or a more specific launch date.

Apple’s chip manufacturing partner TSMC began mass production of its 3nm chips in late December. His M3 chip in his next MacBook Air could be one of Apple’s first 3nm chips alongside his A17 Bionic chip in the iPhone 15 Pro model later this year.

Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will also be updated with 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max chips in 2024. M2 chips debuted in his MacBook Air, followed by Pro and Max versions of these chips in the MacBook Pro.

This report has some caveats to consider. First, these are the same he claimed that his 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with his just-announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will be “delayed” beyond his early 2023. is the author of DigiTimes, which is incorrect. Next, display industry analyst Ross Young said last month that his 15-inch MacBook Air will release in the first half of 2023. If today’s report is accurate, he will probably launch both his 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with 3nm chips. In late 2023 instead.

The current MacBook Air with the M2 chip was released in July and features an all-new design with a display notch, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. Apple still sells his MacBook Air with the M1 chip as well.

