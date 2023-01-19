Grill Mask: Use CEO’s Tweets, Peel Thin Against Him, Trial Expert Says





(Reuters) – Elon Musk is preparing to appear in court to determine whether he misled investors about Tesla (TSLA.O) going private in 2018 . Legal experts said it could be used against him.

Tesla shareholders hope a jury will hold Musk responsible for tweeting in 2018 that he “secured funds” to take the electric car maker private. Shareholders claim investors lost millions of dollars as it became clear that there were no imminent takeovers.

Musk, who is scheduled to be subpoenaed as a witness in San Francisco federal court this week, has garnered a cult following for his irreverent humor, marketing skills and vision. However, his past testimony also revealed that he disdained detailed questioning and insulted opposing lawyers as “blameable.”

In defending Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, Musk, a solar panel company in which Musk was a major investor, objected when questioned about Musk’s use of blackmail to exercise control. He accused Randy Barron, a sect attorney, of being a “bad person.”

Kahn Swick & Foti shareholder representative Ramzi Abadou, an attorney who was not involved in the trial, said: “He can be difficult in that he doesn’t answer questions, evades evasions and acts like a schoolyard bully. no,’ he said.

Musk opened a 2020 deposition in a lawsuit by Tesla whistleblower Martin Tripp and asked if he understood his legal obligations about what “complete truth” means. I made a rambling digression.

Legal experts say jury trials could favor key witnesses, and lawyers questioning Mr. Musk would need to establish control, minimizing Mr. Musk’s ability to display his charisma. should be kept to

A flash of arrogance could risk angering a San Francisco jury, which made headlines in October with the drastic job cuts ordered by Musk on Twitter, the San Francisco-based social media company he acquired. dominates the

During jury selection, several potential panelists said the billionaire was “crazy” or “a bit out of his rocker” but was not selected for the jury.

“If you already know what makes him angry, you can really get under his skin,” said Reed Kathline, shareholder attorney at Hagens Berman in San Francisco.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends a startup forum in Hong Kong, China, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Musk and the shareholder’s legal team did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Musk’s lawyers argued Wednesday that the Tesla CEO is serious about taking his company private in 2018.

In the current case, Musk held a one-day deposition in 2021 with the majority shareholder’s attorney, Nicholas Porritt. Jurors are likely to see the “biggest hit” from that interview, according to trial attorney Renato Mariotti, who was not involved in the case.

“If it contradicts what he said earlier, they can show it to the jury,” he said.

Musk’s penchant for using Twitter to spread his thoughts has influenced the current lawsuit, some of which are 22,000 tweets that have been used against him in the past.

In November, when Musk testified to defend his $56 billion compensation, shareholder attorney Greg Vararo asked Musk what he meant in a July 2020 tweet – “SEC , a three-letter acronym, the middle word is Elon’s.”

Musk’s followers on Twitter immediately thought the Tesla CEO was swearing, but Musk told Varallo, “I read it as ‘save Elon’s company.'” .

But minutes earlier, Musk had testified that Tesla wasn’t his company.

Legal experts said it would be difficult to prevent Mr. Musk from giving a lengthy answer that would convince jurors.

Musk showed a low-key side when he began testifying in a 2019 defamation trial by apologizing to a caver he called a “Pedguy” on Twitter. The jury returned a verdict in Musk’s favour.

Kathrein said Musk will have a hard time attracting jurors since the Twitter hijack.

“He could have done that a few years ago when everyone bowed to him,” said Kathline.

Reported by Tom Hals of Wilmington, Delaware and Jody Godoy of San Francisco. Edited by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis

Tom Hulls

thomson Reuters

An award-winning reporter with over 20 years of experience in international news, he focuses on high-stakes legal battles over everything from government policy to corporate deals.

Jody Godoy

thomson Reuters

Jody Godoy reports on banking and securities law. You can contact her at [email protected]

