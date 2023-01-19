First and Foremost, Lawyer Claims Musk Lied When He Tweeted About Tesla Acquisition | US News





Good morning.

When controversy began in a San Francisco trial alleging that Elon Musk had deceptively boosted the price of Tesla shares, lawyers for a shareholder group said he secured funds to take the company private in 2018. When he tweeted, he suggested the businessman lied.

The lawsuit seeks to hold the chief executive of a company he claims to have lost billions of investors after Musk tweeted about his plans to take the automaker private, but it never materializes. There was no He may run for office tomorrow.

Plaintiffs have portrayed Musk as a reckless liar who has caused millions of dollars in losses to ordinary people, but the tech billionaire’s lawyers have accused him of making a mistake in describing the deal. He was portrayed as a well-meaning visionary who only used a few words.

Tesla investor Glen Littleton is seeking damages on behalf of shareholders who traded Tesla shares after Musk tweeted in August 2018.

What is Musk’s defense? Musks attorney Alex Spiro said the controversial CEO is serious about the deal. He said in his opening statement that he would soon learn that this was not a scam, or even anything close to it. Spiro added that steps are being taken to make it happen.

Jacinda Ardern resigns as Prime Minister of New Zealand I am human and politicians are human. We do what we can, as much as we can. And then. And for me, it’s that time.Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will step down following the unexpected announcement when she confirms October’s national elections.

At Thursday’s caucuses, Ardern said there were no longer enough tanks to do the job.

I am leaving because such a privileged role comes with responsibilities. Responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and when you are not. I know what this job requires. And I know there isn’t enough left in the tank to justify it.

Her term as prime minister will end by February 7 at the latest, but she will remain a member of parliament until elections.

Ardern was elected prime minister in 2017 at the age of 37, making her the youngest female prime minister in the world. She has led New Zealand through a variety of disasters, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the terrorist attacks on her two mosques in Christchurch, and the White Island volcanic eruption. eruption.

What did Ardern say when he announced it? I am human, and politicians are human. We do what we can, as much as we can. And then. And for me, it’s time, she said. The prime minister pondered over the summer holidays whether he would have the energy to continue in the role, she said, and she concluded otherwise.

Germany will send tanks to Ukraine if the US agrees to do the same German-made Leopard 2 tanks line up after last year’s joint exercises between Polish and US forces. Photo: NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

Germany will send German-made tanks to Ukraine as long as the U.S. agrees as well, government sources in Berlin told Reuters, while NATO partners said on how best to arm Ukraine in a war with Russia. We still haven’t kept pace.

Ukraine is seeking modern Western weapons, especially heavy tanks, so it can regain momentum after its battlefield successes in late 2022 against Russian forces that invaded last February.

Berlin has veto power over the decision to export Leopard tanks. The Leopard tank is deployed by NATO allied forces across Europe and is considered by defense experts to be the most suitable for Ukraine.

In recent days, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has emphasized behind closed doors the condition that U.S. tanks should also be sent to Ukraine, German government sources said on condition of anonymity.

How did the United States respond? When asked about Germany’s position, Joe Bidens spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said:

In other news, Julian Sands attended a photocall for The Painted Bird at the 76th Venice Film Festival in September 2019.Photo: Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis/Getty Images

British actor Julian Sands was reported missing after hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Known for his roles in A Room with a View, The Killing Fields and Naked Lunch, the 65-year-old lives in North Hollywood.

Chinese cyber authorities have announced a censorship crackdown to ensure there are no dark sentiments caused by rumors during the Lunar New Year. It occurred when more than 600,000 people are estimated to have died since then.

The US government yesterday paid millions of dollars in bribes to undermine competing bids by him and two former Fox executives in a corruption trial over the broadcast rights of some of football’s biggest events. I testified that

Donald Trump has petitioned Meta to restore access to Facebook as he reportedly seeks to shift his 2024 presidential campaign into a higher gear. , was banned from Facebook after his supporters attacked the US Capitol.

Today’s stats: Usain Bolt’s lawyer says $12.7 million missing from Olympic champion’s account Usain Bolt is a multiple Olympic and world champion. Photo: De Coster Georges/ATP/SPP/REX/Shutterstock

Usain Bolt’s lawyers say more than $12.7 million has been lost from the accounts of a private investment firm in Jamaica. Lynton P. Gordon, a former athlete’s attorney, provided the Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to Stocks and Securities demanding the return of the money.Gordon said that the Olympic champion’s account once had him There was $12.8 million and now he only has $12,000 left. If this is true, and we hope it is not, it would mean that serious fraud, or a combination of both, has been committed against our client, Bolt’s attorneys said in the letter. Yes. They threaten civil and criminal lawsuits if the money is not returned within 10 days.

Don’t miss this: It was so good having a cat prepared me to be a mother Taking care of a kitten made me happy during a very difficult time Photo: Prabhjot Kaur/ Getty Images/Eye Em

When everyone else I know seemed pregnant and I wasn’t, I fantasized about responding to their baby pics with a pic of my cat, Mackerel. I was, Rhiannon Lucy Coslett wrote. Perhaps this was an indication of how mean I was at the time. I certainly felt mean, or at least jealous. I left the WhatsApp group and skipped the baby shower. I was so happy in public that I cried when I got home. At the same time, I didn’t know if I should become a mother. It was a very confusing time. You could call it a personal crisis, but that makes it sound unique. I think a lot of women go through it: the push-pull of want and fear.

Or this: Are sea cows the future of farming? Floating Farm cows nourish communities without using land.Illustration: Yuan Zhou / Guardian

Samuel L. Jackson can put snakes on planes. Peter and Minke van Wingerden have created something even wilder: a floating cattle herd. A Dutch husband and wife team is conducting a sustainable agriculture experiment in the port of Rotterdam, his high-tech micro-dairy farm called Floating Farm. In a modernist building, he houses 40 Maasleiniesel cows, producing a total of 200 gallons (757 liters) of milk per day. In addition to helping feed communities, floating farms are part of a global conversation about how the climate crisis is prompting farmers to rethink how and where they produce food. playing a role.

Climate Check: Analysis shows over 90% of rainforest carbon offsets by the largest providers are worthless. Composite: Guardian Design

Research shows that forest carbon offsets, endorsed by the world’s leading providers and used by Disney, Shell, Gucci and other big companies, are of little value and could worsen global heating. A study on Verra, the world’s leading carbon standard for the growing $2 billion voluntary offset market, found that more than 90% of rainforest offset credits are the most common, based on an analysis of a significant proportion of projects. I have found it to be commonly used. Firms are likely to be phantom credits and do not represent true carbon reductions, writes Patrick Greenfield.

Last one: Kim Kardashian purchased the Attala Cross pendant worn by Diana, and Diana wore the Garrard pendant at a charity gala in London in 1987. Photo by: Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian acquired the Ataler cross worn by Princess Diana after the pendant went on sale at Sotheby’s London. Her 1920s pendant by her designer Garrard of fine jewelry, which Princess Diana wore several times, sold for 163,800 yesterday. Diana at a charity gala in London, October 1987 The pendant most famously worn by the princess sold for more than double its pre-auction estimate.

