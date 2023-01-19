India’s antitrust agency denies Google’s claims it copied EU Android orders





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s competition regulator said on Wednesday investigators “copy-pasted” some of the European rulings against a U.S. company for abusing market power on its Android platform, Google said. denied the allegations.

N Venkataraman, a government lawyer representing the Competition Commission of India (CCI), told the Supreme Court that “we did not cut, copy and paste.”

The comments were made during a hearing in India’s Supreme Court where Google is seeking to block the CCI ruling.

In legal documents seen by Reuters, Google alleged that the CCI’s investigative arm “extremely copied and pasted the European Commission’s decision and deployed evidence from Europe that was not investigated in India.” .

“There are over 50 instances of copy-paste,” in some cases, “word by word,” Google said. The European Commission did not respond to requests for comment on this allegation.

CCI fines Google, owned by Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97% of smartphones in India We asked them to change the restrictions placed on smartphone manufacturers in relation to apps.

Google has challenged the directive, citing it as hurting consumers as well as its own business, and warning that sweeping measures would slow the growth of the Android ecosystem.

At Thursday’s hearing, Google’s attorneys repeatedly pressured judges to suspend CCI’s ruling, saying CCI was promoting competition and not abusing its market position.

The judge has not yet reached a decision.

Reported by Aditya Kalra, Arpan Chaturvedi and Munsif Vengattil. Edited by Toby Chopra and Vin Shahrestani

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/india-antitrust-body-denies-googles-allegation-it-copied-eus-android-order-2023-01-19/

