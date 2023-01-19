Millions of UK mobile and broadband users face a 14% price increase from April.cell phone





As if household budgets aren’t under enough pressure, millions of broadband and mobile phone customers look set to face a rise of more than 14% in their monthly bills from April.

BT, TalkTalk, Three and Vodafone may raise their fees to match the previous year’s inflation rate, as measured by the December Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus an additional 3% to 3.9%. One of the major contractually licensed carriers. above.

As many pundits expect, if the increase were fully passed on, home broadband customers would typically end up paying about $50 more per year compared to mobile phone customers with big contracts. could face an increase of over 100.

On Wednesday, the National Bureau of Statistics announced that the CPI rate fell slightly to 10.5%. This means nothing will stop carriers from raising their rates by 13% to 14.4%.

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, said millions of mobile and broadband customers now know the size of the rate hikes they are likely to face this spring. Only those imposing social tariffs appear to be immune from price increases.

He said broadband deals from BT, EE, Plusnet and Vodafone enabled CPI plus 3.9% price increases. On TalkTalk he was CPI plus 3.7%, Shell Energy can add his CPI plus 3%. Both Sky’s and Virgin Media’s deals allow price increases mid-contract, but like their competitors, they don’t specify a pricing formula.

Suppliers may surprise customers and withhold some of the price increases, but consumers can start looking forward to a series of announcements by April.

Companies must give customers 30 days’ notice of price increases, but have so far been tight-lipped about whether their bills will go up to the maximum.

Consumer groups are calling on households whose contracts have expired to switch to new contracts.

Uswitch says broadband customers can save an average of $162 a year by switching to a new provider. Photo: David J Green/Alamy

Broadband customers can save an average of $162 a year by switching to a new provider, while discounters typically save more than $85 a year, according to Uswitch.

A recent MoneySavingExpert poll revealed over 75% success rates in negotiations with TalkTalk, Virgin and Sky, with other broadband providers having even higher success rates.

UK telecommunications regulator Ofcom is facing calls to cut the amount Openreach can charge suppliers of wholesale broadband lines.

There is still time for Ofcom to act and curb the wholesale price increases that lead to these price increases. These are exceptional circumstances and families and businesses across the UK will need regulators to act, a TalkTalk spokesperson said. They added that the formula was agreed for 2021, when inflation hovered at 1.5%.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “Our rules are clear: before anyone signs up, we have to give them advance notice of future price increases, and we were investigating whether telcos and broadband companies would stick to this. .

They added: They were also concerned about the transparency of inflation-linked price increases in contracts and how well they were understood. , was investigating this issue.

