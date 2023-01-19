Everything that’s changed in the new 2023 HomePod





Apple unexpectedly unveiled the second-generation, full-sized HomePod this week, nearly two years after discontinuing production of the original smart speaker.

The upgraded HomePod, priced at $299, joins the HomePod mini in Apple’s TV and home product line with some new changes and features. A low launch price, a slightly tweaked design, and an array of features make the second-generation HomePod more successful than its predecessor, which failed to capture mainstream market share and was eventually discontinued. Below we highlight what exactly changed in the 2nd generation HomePod compared to the 1st generation smart speakers.

Faster Siri and service performance

As part of the all-new HomePod, Apple has included the S7 processor. This is the same chip that powers the Apple Watch Series 7, powering room sensing, advanced computational audio, Siri, and more. The S7 chip is an upgrade to the A8 chip found in his first-generation HomePod and iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. This chip helps improve the experience of using Siri and services like Apple Music and iHeartRadio.less mic and tweeter

The original HomePod had six microphones, while the next-generation HomePod has four built-in microphones. Even if the user is across the room listening to music far from the speaker, the HomePod’s microphone can be used to summon his Siri to control the HomePod.

The latest HomePod has fewer tweeters than the original first-gen model. According to Apple’s spec sheet, the base of the new HomePod has five tweeters, compared to seven on the original smart speaker. The tweeter enhances HomePod’s acoustic performance by “optimizing the high frequencies to produce stunningly clear, detailed, and articulate audio.” Fewer tweeters and microphones appears to have been a cost-cutting move by Apple. Whether this will significantly degrade audio performance is unknown at this time.

Temperature and humidity sensing

The reintroduced HomePod offers temperature and humidity sensing that was missing in the original HomePod, but will also be in the HomePod mini thanks to a future 16.3 software update.

HomePod’s built-in temperature and humidity sensors can measure the indoor environment, allowing users to automate things like closing the blinds or automatically turning on fans and heaters when the room reaches a certain temperature, for example. can be created. This information is exposed in the Home app like any other smart home accessory.

Easily detachable power cable

The original first HomePod

Unlike the original HomePod, which required some force to remove the cable, the new HomePod has an easily detachable power cable, allowing users to quickly remove the cable from the speaker for travel or storage. His original HomePod came with a cable, and Apple didn’t recommend removing it by force.Large backlit touch interface

One notable design change in the updated HomePod is a larger backlit touch interface on top. Compared to his original HomePod, the new model has a significantly larger interface that glows and lights up in different colors to show the speaker’s different statuses and when Siri is in use. .lighter and shorter design

The dimensions of the second-generation HomePod on Apple’s website help give you an overview of the size and form factor of the updated model compared to its predecessor. The brand new HomePod weighs 5.16 pounds, while the original smart speaker weighs 5.5 pounds. The upgraded HomePod is also taller from 6.8 inches to 6.6 inches. Both of his HomePods are the same 5.6 inches wide. Thread and U1 Ultra Wideband Chip

The new HomePod supports Thread, the connectivity standard for smart home devices, improving connectivity by allowing Thread devices to communicate directly with each other over a low-power mesh network. The original HomePod lacked Thread support and was only compatible with the HomePod mini.

The new HomePod also incorporates the U1 Ultra Wideband chip, which can detect the proximity of other U1-powered devices, such as newer iPhone models, and quickly pass audio to smart speakers.

not changed

Two things haven’t changed with the new HomePod. Lack of Bluetooth support and inline audio. Unlike other speakers, the new HomePod can’t act as a standalone his Bluetooth speaker, like previous generation models and his current HomePod mini. The user must pair his HomePod with an iPhone or iPad and use Apple’s AirPlay standard or Siri to play audio. Not surprisingly, the new HomePod doesn’t have an audio jack, optical audio port, or anything else. All interactions with HomePod are done wirelessly using your Apple device.

