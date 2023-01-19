Apple ready to challenge Amazon and Google with big move into smart home gadget market





After relaunching its larger HomePod speaker, Apple Inc. has rolled out a series of devices aimed at competing with Amazon.com Inc. and Google in the smart home market, including new displays and faster TV set-top boxes. It is working.

The foray into smart displays will begin with a tablet line that is essentially a low-end iPad that can control things like thermostats, lights, show video and handle FaceTime chat, said people familiar with the plan. This product can be attached to walls and other places using magnetic fasteners, positioning it as a more home gadget than a regular iPad.

Apple is also discussing the idea of ​​building an even larger smart home display, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

While iPads already have smart home capabilities, stand-alone smart home devices, often designed as countertop or wall-mounted appliances, are becoming more popular. Amazon sells a range of Echo Show products with displays, and Google offers the Nest Hub. And the late Alphabet Inc. company is preparing a Pixel Tablet with an optional stand. Apple is also talking about creating a homestand for his current iPad.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant is struggling in the home space, ceding much of the market to rivals.Apple’s Siri voice control service lags behind Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. current devices still have limited functionality. New devices and upcoming changes to Siri aim to turn Apple’s fortunes around.

An Apple representative declined to comment.

Earlier Wednesday, Apple announced the new HomePodspeaker. The $299 device is a revamped version of the original, with the same chip as last year’s Apple Watch. There is an updated media panel on top and a new sensor for measuring the temperature inside the user’s home. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that a new speaker was imminent: the temperature monitor, which first appeared on his HomePod mini in 2021, was still non-functional at the time.

The original HomePod was discontinued in 2021 after mediocre sales. Customers were hesitant because of the price and limited features. It originally launched at $349 before dropping to $299 in a rare price cut for Apple. According to Strategy Analytics, Apple introduced his $99 HomePod mini in 2020 and is proving to be more popular, accounting for about 13% of the smart speaker market.

Apple has agreed to support a new Matter protocol for connecting rival gadgets together as part of its quest to win over smart home customers. The company recently redesigned the Home app to help control your device.

Beyond future smart displays and new speakers, Apple is working to revamp its TV box. A new version of the current design is said to be in development in the first half of next year with a faster processor.

Applelast updated its TV device in October with the iPhone 14s A15 chip and a remote control that uses the USB-C standard. Despite regular efforts to improve the product, the Apple TV box hasn’t made much progress in the market. According to Insider Intelligence, the company has only a 5% market share, compared to Amazon’s 30% and Roku Inc’s 28%.

The new version supports an upgraded chip, but may not support 8K video streaming, which is still an early video format.

A long-awaited TV box with a smart speaker and a FaceTime camera also fell through, but the project is still in the works. The device was originally targeted for release this year, but the timing has slipped. Similarly, the smart display’s development schedule is behind schedule and may not launch until next year at the earliest.

The Trust Factor is a weekly newsletter that examines what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/01/19/apple-challenge-amazon-google-big-move-smart-home-gadget-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos