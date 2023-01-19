PlayStation 5: Top 5 exclusive games of 2023





In a recent announcement, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) listed a series of exclusive games coming in 2023. 2019.

Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Elden Ring, and Returnal have been the most-played PS5 games over the years. Again, PS5 is poised to release more exclusive games on its platform. The new set of exclusive games will consist of sequels, IP (characters, words or franchises), VR titles and more.

List of PS5 exclusive benefits

FINAL FANTASY XVI | Photo Credits:-

Final Fantasy 16 or FF16 by Japanese conglomerate Square Enix is ​​an action role-playing game. Includes real-time, fast-paced combat involving both crowds and magic-built attacks.FF16 also includes a segmented open environment.FF16 aims to be a single-player game.

FF16 is set in a place called Ballistre, which is divided into six countries. Characters include Clive Rosefield, Rosalia’s first shield, intended to protect his younger brother, the ruler of Phoenix.

FF16 is set to release on PS5 on June 22, 2023. The Final Fantasy 16 prequel was released to PS4 in 2016.

price:

Standard Edition – The Standard Edition price range is 4,799. This edition offers pre-order offers such as the Cait Siths Charm, Scholars Spectacles and more.

Digital Deluxe Edition: The price range for the Digital Deluxe Edition is 6,399. This edition offers a digital mini artbook, digital mini soundtrack, Cait Siths Charm, and Scholars Spectacles for pre-order.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Remake Part 2)

Final Fantasy VII, released by Square Enix in 1997, is a Japanese role-playing game (RPG). In 2020, Square brings the classic Final Fantasy 7 Remake to the next level in the RPG experience. Part remake, part sequel, Final Fantasy 7 Remake expands the first few hours of the original RPG into a full game with a few twists.

PlayStation is currently teasing the launch of a platform-exclusive Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Remake Part 2), a sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake.Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the game in which Cloud and the gang finally leave Midgar. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will also detail the history of Cloud, Tifa, and Sephiroth. Reportedly, even those who haven’t played the previous games will be able to play the Reverse (Remake Part 2) version of the planned Final Fantasy 7 trilogy.

The exclusive Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Remake Part 2) is all set to launch on PlayStation 5 around Winter 2023 (December 2023 to March 2024). No details have been announced.

Marvels Spider-Man 2 is the next game in the most popular Marvels Spider-Man franchise on PlayStation. This latest of his PlayStation 5 exclusive was developed by Insomniac Games in partnership with Marvel Games and PlayStation. In 2019, Marvel released the first Spider-Man game for PS4.

Spider-Man 2 is a themed single-player game about Peter Parker and Miles Morales going up against their nemesis, Venom. Spider-Man 2 is stated to be an open-world action game with new and returning abilities from the Spider-Men.

Marvel plans to release its latest Spider-Man 2 game in the fall of 2023. No other details have yet been announced by PlayStation regarding Spider-Man 2.

Horizon Call of the Mountain (VR)

When Sony launches its highly anticipated PSVR2 headset in February 2023, the PS5 will also release Horizon Call Of The Mountain. Horizon Call Of The Mountain, developed by Guerrilla Games, will be a virtual reality-based gaming experience.

Horizon Zero Dawn launched in 2017 and was a huge hit on PS4. Unlike Horizons Zero Dawn, the more recent Call Of The Mountain is not an RGP game. The Horizon Call Of The Mountain is a single player game and requires PlayStation VR2 and PS VR2 Sense controllers. The game can be played in his three VR styles: sitting, standing, and room-scale.

PSVR2 lets you enjoy features like 4K HDR display, headset feedback, Tempest 3D AudioTech, finger touch detection, haptic feedback and more.

price:

The PS5 exclusive Horizon Call Of The Mountain (VR) is priced at 3,999.

Season: Letter to the Future

Scavengers Studio, developed by Season: A Letter To The Future, is a third-person atmospheric adventure bike road trip game. The game is set around the theme that players must explore, record, meet people, and unravel the world. Season: Letter to the Future is a single player game that requires vibration features and trigger effects.

This exclusive PS5 game takes advantage of the console’s 3D audio and Dual Sense haptic feedback. Season: Letters to the Future is console exclusive.

price:

Season: Letters to the Future will release on both PS4 and PS5 with a price of 2,497.

Published January 19, 2023

